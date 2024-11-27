Unlock The Global Potential Of 11.11

Black Friday and Thanksgiving typically mark the start for many brands to gear up for a big boost in holiday-related sales.

But in large corners for Asia Pacific, this momentum already starts at the tail end of October as many companies prepare for 11.11.

11.11 (or Double 11, or Singles' Day) is the largest single shopping day in the world by Gross Merchandise Volume and is bigger than both Black Friday and Amazon's Prime Day combined (Forbes).

We've created a short guide to 11.11, so you can understand:

What 11.11 is all about (and how does it differ from Black Friday?)

Strategies that companies such as Shein and TikTok Shop use to make the day a success

Case studies from brands such as Temu and SHEGLAM

How Western brands such as Apple and Nike are embracing 11.11

How Marketing and Communications professionals can use social media intelligence and influencer marketing tools to capitalise on the 11.11 buzz

