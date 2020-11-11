Customer Stories
Keep Track of your Suppliers Health

Mitigate risks accross your supply chain by monitoring your suppliers latest activites and events.

alerts

External data is critical to stay on top your supply chain

The majority of causes of supply chain disruption are external: supplier instability, weather, political developments, cyber attacks, etc. Because of this, a monitoring strategy is essential, as it allows you to monitor all external data available online: from the acquisition of one of your suppliers to consumer complaints on social media.

Laptop and Smartphone with Meltwater Explore for social listening, media monitoring and media analysis

Real-time alerts and media monitoring with Meltwater

Meltwater Media Intelligence platform helps you to monitoring all your suppliers. Start getting real-time alerts when there are developments that could impact your business, so you can quickly react and adapt your strategy.

