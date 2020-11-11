Keep Track of your Suppliers Health

Mitigate risks accross your supply chain by monitoring your suppliers latest activites and events.
The majority of causes of supply chain disruption are external: supplier instability, weather, political developments, cyber attacks, etc. Because of this, a monitoring strategy is essential, as it allows you to monitor all external data available online: from the acquisition of one of your suppliers to consumer complaints on social media.
Meltwater Media Intelligence platform helps you to monitoring all your suppliers. Start getting real-time alerts when there are developments that could impact your business, so you can quickly react and adapt your strategy.
Monitor unlimited keywords across all channels
Customize email alerts to get real-time notifications
Crisis management, security and compliance
Custom unlimited dashboard and report building
Brand, keyword or complex queries comparison
Export insights via API
Access content and dashboards on the Meltwater mobile app
Run omnichannel analyses across news and social media