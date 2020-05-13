The Challenge

FCT's corporate affairs team is responsible for employee communications, media relations, government affairs, corporate social responsibility, and more. Before Meltwater Engage, the Corporate Affairs and Marketing teams struggled to monitor all of their social media channels and successfully engage with their followers. Tracking media stories featuring FCT and its competitors wasn't possible without a laptop. This made sharing the most important news and social posts internally a chore, as the team would have to open up nine different social sites and scroll post-by-post to find trending content within their community.

"There are so many things we can use the Meltwater platform for now, including listening to more conversations about people's first-hand experiences with our brand and using the dashboards to understand how we compare to our competition," says Corporate Affairs Manager Michelle Antunes.