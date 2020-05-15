Explore the Latest Updates Within the Meltwater Platform

The Aurora Product Release highlights our commitment to capturing more content than anyone else in the industry, providing more ways to help customers transform analytical data into actionable insights, and improving the overall user experience.

Paid, owned and earned media don't work in isolation, and neither should teams. As the media landscape continues to converge, so do our solutions.

“We strive to bridge the gap between marketing, PR and communications teams on a global scale. We are excited to deliver on the types of integrated solutions that can help these teams work more collaboratively together,” said Niklas de Besche, Executive Director of Product at Meltwater.

These new updates to the Meltwater platform allow our 30,000 customers to focus on what’s truly important—analyzing your media coverage and identifying new distribution opportunities—by reducing the friction associated with finding relevant information, collaborating with team members, and generating reports.