Summer 2023
New AI-Powered Product Innovations
Presenting the new AI-powered product innovations that were announced at our recent Meltwater Summit, enabling our customers to save more time, unlock deeper insights, and take meaningful action. We’re thrilled to bring you the best tools and technology for enhancing your PR & marketing communications!
Engage With Impact: Transform & Future-Proof Your Business
Don’t leave important data untapped and unanalyzed. Take an inside look at how Meltwater helps companies use data to fuel growth and maintain a competitive edge with an eye toward the future. This keynote unveils the exciting new AI enhancements we’ve integrated, and shares what you can expect from our 2023 product roadmap.
How Generative AI Will Transform Marketing & Communications
45% of advertising and marketing pros are worried that AI will take their jobs within the next 5 years. The reality is: marketers will not be replaced by AI. Marketers who are not using AI will be replaced by marketers who are. This keynote showcases the many compelling ways that working professionals can incorporate AI for stronger marketing strategies, time-saving PR pushes, and ultimately greater ROI.
New AI-powered product enhancements
Watch our product experts explain how to utilize the latest product enhancements in a series of product deep-dive videos. Click on the buttons below to view the videos.
Content Summarization
Summarize and analyze thousands of news articles into a handful of relevant key themes.
AI Tags
Automate data tagging using our AI for more efficient and consistent tagging based on your past tagging decisions.
Spike Discovery & Analysis
Identify & summarize statistically relevant shifts in media & social conversations.
Video Analysis
Capture meaningful insights from social video content through advanced computer vision.
AI-Powered Social Content Creation
Create social content faster than ever before. Formulate more engaging content using our writing assistant powered by ChatGPT and image generator powered by DALL-E.
AI Assistant for PR
Craft engaging copy for pitches or press releases.