Summer 2023

New AI-Powered Product Innovations

Presenting the new AI-powered product innovations that were announced at our recent Meltwater Summit, enabling our customers to save more time, unlock deeper insights, and take meaningful action. We’re thrilled to bring you the best tools and technology for enhancing your PR & marketing communications!

Engage With Impact: Transform & Future-Proof Your Business

Don’t leave important data untapped and unanalyzed. Take an inside look at how Meltwater helps companies use data to fuel growth and maintain a competitive edge with an eye toward the future. This keynote unveils the exciting new AI enhancements we’ve integrated, and shares what you can expect from our 2023 product roadmap.

How Generative AI Will Transform Marketing & Communications

45% of advertising and marketing pros are worried that AI will take their jobs within the next 5 years. The reality is: marketers will not be replaced by AI. Marketers who are not using AI will be replaced by marketers who are. This keynote showcases the many compelling ways that working professionals can incorporate AI for stronger marketing strategies, time-saving PR pushes, and ultimately greater ROI.

New AI-powered product enhancements

Watch our product experts explain how to utilize the latest product enhancements in a series of product deep-dive videos. Click on the buttons below to view the videos.

Content Summarization

Summarize and analyze thousands of news articles into a handful of relevant key themes.

AI Tags

Automate data tagging using our AI for more efficient and consistent tagging based on your past tagging decisions.

Spike Discovery & Analysis

Identify & summarize statistically relevant shifts in media & social conversations.

Video Analysis

Capture meaningful insights from social video content through advanced computer vision.

AI-Powered Social Content Creation

Create social content faster than ever before. Formulate more engaging content using our writing assistant powered by ChatGPT and image generator powered by DALL-E.

AI Assistant for PR

Craft engaging copy for pitches or press releases.

Product Deep Dive

Media Intelligence

Nothing happens in the real world without leaving a mark online. Media intelligence illuminates hidden insights and can be your guide on everything from your SEO profile and competitive intel to managing crises and measuring brand equity. This demonstration, led by Meltwater product experts, will showcase everything that Media Intelligence can do for you and your business.

Social Listening & Consumer Intelligence

Right now, billions of conversations are taking place online that have the potential to unlock powerful insights for your business. But you can't find them if you aren't actively listening. Meltwater social listening helps you focus in on what's important, capture the mentions that matter, and uncover the insights you've been missing.

Social Media Management

Make your social channels work for you, not against you with insights from our Engage product team. Managing owned social is complex, especially at a global scale, but Meltwater can help you simplify the process and grow your community from a solid foundation.

Influencer Marketing

More brands and creators are invested in Influencer Marketing than ever before. Navigating the growing space can be tricky, but the Klear product team provides insight on how to strategically scale your campaigns while remaining authentic to your brand.

Sales Intelligence

Prospecting and monitoring key target accounts should not be challenging or convoluted. Quickly identify the appropriate accounts, contacts, and information to initiate meaningful discussions and cultivate connections that result in higher sales. With Meltwater's sales intelligence, your sales teams can quickly expand their revenue and surpass expectations.

