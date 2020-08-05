Customer Stories
Meltwater Digital Summit: PR Meets Marketing

Meltwater invited some of the world’s most respected Communications and Marketing leaders to bring their exclusive insights to the table for the Meltwater Digital Summit 2020. Access the recordings of the Digital Summit presentations here.

How to Build a Relatable Brand by Using Brand Ambassadors

with Inken Kuhlmann-Rhinow, Marketing Director for EMEA at Hubspot

Access Recording Here

The B2B Marketer's Perspective on PR Integration

with Heidi Myers, Head of B2B Marketing at Uber

Access Recording Here

Purposeful Capitalism Driving PR's Integration With Marketing

with Farzana Baduel, CEO of Curzon PR

Access Recording Here

Has COVID-19 Made PR a Priority Over Marketing? [Panel Discussion]

with Ben Smith; Founder at PRMoment, Effie Kanyua; Director of PR & Comms at Hearst UK, Katie Evans; CMO at Burger King UK, Camilla d'Abo; Managing Director at APCO Worldwide.

Access Recording Here

Consolidation & Consumer Research: Why Media Intelligence Matters

with Wesley Mathew, Head of Marketing for United Kingdom, Ireland and India at Meltwater

Access Recording Here

5 Power Principles When PR & Marketing Collide

with Musa Kalenga, CEO of Bridge Labs

Access Recording Here

What does PR Integration Mean for Marketers? [Panel Discussion]

with Chris Sutcliffe; Editor at The Drum, Mike Blake-Crawford; Director of Strategy at Social Chain, Lebo Madiba; Founder at PR Powerhouse and Brian Mung'ei; Chief Operating Officer at Socialight Media

Access Recording Here

The Pros of Combining PR and Marketing Campaigns

with Lizz Ntonjira, Head of Global Corporate Communications at AMREF

Access Recording Here

Building a World-Class Brand: Global Consistency and Local Relevance

with Javier Meza, Global Chief Marketing Officer at The Coca-Cola Company

Access Recording Here