Meltwater Digital Summit: PR Meets Marketing

Meltwater invited some of the world’s most respected Communications and Marketing leaders to bring their exclusive insights to the table for the Meltwater Digital Summit 2020. Access the recordings of the Digital Summit presentations here.
with Inken Kuhlmann-Rhinow, Marketing Director for EMEA at Hubspot
with Heidi Myers, Head of B2B Marketing at Uber
with Farzana Baduel, CEO of Curzon PR
with Ben Smith; Founder at PRMoment, Effie Kanyua; Director of PR & Comms at Hearst UK, Katie Evans; CMO at Burger King UK, Camilla d'Abo; Managing Director at APCO Worldwide.
with Wesley Mathew, Head of Marketing for United Kingdom, Ireland and India at Meltwater
with Musa Kalenga, CEO of Bridge Labs
with Chris Sutcliffe; Editor at The Drum, Mike Blake-Crawford; Director of Strategy at Social Chain, Lebo Madiba; Founder at PR Powerhouse and Brian Mung'ei; Chief Operating Officer at Socialight Media
with Lizz Ntonjira, Head of Global Corporate Communications at AMREF
with Javier Meza, Global Chief Marketing Officer at The Coca-Cola Company