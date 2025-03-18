Meltwater for Entertainment

Access our latest dashboard

Get exclusive highlights and key metrics from this year’s biggest event. Our dashboard breaks down the standout moments and trends shaping audience and brand success.



What’s Inside the Dashboard:

Year-over-Year Trends: Compare this year’s game to last, uncovering audience shifts and buzz

Compare this year’s game to last, uncovering audience shifts and buzz Sponsor Impact: See which sponsors led in visibility, buzz, and engagement

See which sponsors led in visibility, buzz, and engagement Halftime Highlights: Kendrick Lamar vs. Usher – a showdown of audience reception

Kendrick Lamar vs. Usher – a showdown of audience reception Celebrity Buzz: Top-mentioned stars and the reasons they trended

The Eagles’ impressive win aside, the biggest lesson from this year’s Super Bowl was the importance of understanding the zeitgeist. From the halftime show starring one of the most talked about entertainers to the ads engaging digital communities, the brands that made a splash were those tapped into wider pop cultural conversations.