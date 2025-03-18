Meltwater for Entertainment

Honing in on the Zeitgeist
As the entertainment industry continues to change drastically, marketers need customer-centric strategies to keep up. From creating content on non-traditional mediums of entertainment from streaming content to live events to podcasts, entertainment brands must navigate evolving consumer trends, technological innovations, and market dynamics to stay at the forefront of this ever-changing business.
91.9% of internet users watch some form of streaming TV each month.
The average amount of daily TV time.
More than 1 in 5 online adults now listen to at least one podcast each week.
The Big Game Unpacked: Exclusive Insights Dashboard
Get exclusive highlights and key metrics from this year’s biggest event. Our dashboard breaks down the standout moments and trends shaping audience and brand success.
What’s Inside the Dashboard:
- Year-over-Year Trends: Compare this year’s game to last, uncovering audience shifts and buzz
- Sponsor Impact: See which sponsors led in visibility, buzz, and engagement
- Halftime Highlights: Kendrick Lamar vs. Usher – a showdown of audience reception
- Celebrity Buzz: Top-mentioned stars and the reasons they trended
The Eagles’ impressive win aside, the biggest lesson from this year’s Super Bowl was the importance of understanding the zeitgeist. From the halftime show starring one of the most talked about entertainers to the ads engaging digital communities, the brands that made a splash were those tapped into wider pop cultural conversations.
Discover Key F1 Sponsorship Insights
F1 has taken the world by storm and fans from around the world have become obsessed with the celebrity buzz, fast-paced drama of each race, and the drivers behind the wheel.
Check out our exclusive dashboard to uncover key insights around the second Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix including fan conversations, logo recognition, and driver sentiment and see how Meltwater can help you dive deeper into these topics.
Unlock the Secrets of Cultural Amplification
In today’s fast-paced digital world, brands thrive on the strength of communities built around shared passions and interests. These communities drive the phenomenon of cultural amplification, where dynamic interactions magnify a brand’s visibility and impact. However, while the rewards of cultural amplification are vast, they come with their own set of challenges.
In this report, we explore how brands can harness the power of community influence, maintain authenticity, and navigate potential risks.
The Social Media Insights on Why People Go to the Movies
It’s no exaggeration to say that streaming and the COVID-19 pandemic both changed the entertainment industry forever. Still, moviegoing is steadily coming back, and not just among those who can remember renting VHS tapes. Gen-Zers are more likely to go to the movies in person at least once a month compared to older generations. So what’s behind this return to the big screen? We used our social listening and analytics solution to learn more.
The Most Talked About 2025 Oscar Nominees: A Deep Dive into Digital Buzz
Though it wasn’t the most surprising telecast of recent years, the 2025 Oscars had its fair share of unexpected moments and wins. From triumphs to controversies, there was much for audiences to discuss in the lead-up and night of this year’s ceremony. We used our social listening and analytics solution to see what news, broadcast, and social media discussions worldwide looked like for the 2025 Academy Awards.
Paris 2024: Insight Report
As the countdown to Paris 2024 unfolded, excitement grew, offering marketers a unique opportunity to leverage emerging trends, elevate brand engagement, and how to win with sports ambassadorships. Our comprehensive report explored the strategies that successful brands used to stand out at this one in every four years prestigious event.
