University of Chester

The University of Chester is a public university located in the historic city of Chester, England. It began life in 1839, and is now home to almost 20,000 students from all over the world and thousands of academic staff.

Audience Insight Reports Enable University of Chester to

Ramp up the accuracy of Twitter Ad campaigns focused on student recruitment

Increase registration rates by leveraging UGC discovered using Audience

Cut down reporting time and analyze competitors to better inform its strategy

Challenge

The University wanted to increase the relevance of its Twitter Ads to prospective students and drive relevant engagements.

"Our Twitter ad campaigns were struggling to perform as well as other channels, so we needed something to improve the accuracy of our targeting. Audience's suite of targeting functionality ensured our Twitter campaigns drastically improved, and have allowed us to build better connections with our existing students too."

Shai Vure, Digital Marketing Manager, University of Chester

Solution

To better reach and engage prospective students, the University of Chester used our Audience solution to target potential students with greater precision and uncover existing students within their target audience.

