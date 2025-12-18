The Huddle Room
Meet The Huddle Room
The Huddle Room is a Philippines-based growth advertising, marketing, and communications agency that works with some of the world’s biggest brands, including BMW, Krispy Kreme, and San Miguel Brewery International.
The agency promises its clients a “growth approach” that yields effective and efficient marketing campaigns. Founded in 2013, the agency specialises in media planning and buying, digital media, activations and events, PR, marketing communications, and creative design.
The challenge The Huddle Room faced
The Huddle Room team was responsible for producing social media engagement reports, social listening scans, competitor audits, and influencer campaign analytics; however, the solution they previously used was very manual and labor-intensive.
Eugene M. Manalo, The Huddle Room’s Managing Partner & Chief of Emerging Platforms & Data, said: “Producing all these reports and analysis simply took too long, required too much effort, and was too prone to human error. We needed speed and accuracy of reporting, especially in social listening, to deliver our clients the kind of efficient and effective service they rightfully expect.
“Having data you can rely on is essential not only for reporting, but for planning and developing campaigns, too. You need accurate benchmarks so you can see and demonstrate results and be able to make the right changes as you go, to ensure an optimum outcome. It all comes back to the data.”
In short, Hugosave needed:
- Reliable data to inform strategies and content creation.
- More efficient and effective reporting for both clients and the agency.
- The ability to monitor influencer marketing strategies and campaigns.
- Trustworthy data to set benchmarks and demonstrate success.
Eugene M. Manalo, Managing Partner & Chief of Emerging Platforms & Data, The Huddle Room
The solution Meltwater provided to The Huddle Room
The Huddle Room turned to Meltwater to provide the ideal solution, including our Explore news and social listening platform, and Klear, our influencer marketing platform. Eugene M. Manalo said the difference was like night and day.
“Thanks to Meltwater, our monthly data collections are now much faster and much more accurate,” he said. “We’re able to collect data for our own accounts, our clients’ accounts, and our competitors—that we know we can rely on and that will provide a solid foundation for any business or campaign decision we make.
“Klear has revolutionised our planning and tracking of influencer marketing campaigns. We’re now much more able to vet our key opinion leaders ahead of any campaign, and to collect metrics after the campaign. We love that, and so do our clients.”
How The Huddle Room is using Meltwater
Eugene M. Manalo said The Huddle Room team had also discovered that the search function on Explore—Meltwater’s comprehensive news and social listening and analytics platform—had been a game changer for the business.
“Before, social listening data was one of the biggest pain points we had in the business,” he said. “Now, we’re able to easily run social listening data and generate all the reports we need. It’s the same with using the Klear module for our influencer campaigns. Rather than estimates of potential reach and engagements, we can see actual data. This is incredibly helpful in terms of creating our influencer media plans.”
The Huddle Room team has quickly adopted Meltwater into their day-to-day operations. It’s used by a range of teams, including data, social media and analytics, community management, and the native content and PR team. “Even our creatives have started using it, as we focus more and more on data-driven creative thinking,” Manalo said.
Meltwater helps The Huddle Room to:
- Reliably inform strategies, content creation, and campaigns.
- Efficiently monitor and react to online sentiment.
- Work more efficiently, simply, and effectively as a team.
- Generate better reporting on brands, campaigns, and competitors.
