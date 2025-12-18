Meet The Huddle Room

The Huddle Room is a Philippines-based growth advertising, marketing, and communications agency that works with some of the world’s biggest brands, including BMW, Krispy Kreme, and San Miguel Brewery International.

The agency promises its clients a “growth approach” that yields effective and efficient marketing campaigns. Founded in 2013, the agency specialises in media planning and buying, digital media, activations and events, PR, marketing communications, and creative design.

The challenge The Huddle Room faced

The Huddle Room team was responsible for producing social media engagement reports, social listening scans, competitor audits, and influencer campaign analytics; however, the solution they previously used was very manual and labor-intensive.

Eugene M. Manalo, The Huddle Room’s Managing Partner & Chief of Emerging Platforms & Data, said: “Producing all these reports and analysis simply took too long, required too much effort, and was too prone to human error. We needed speed and accuracy of reporting, especially in social listening, to deliver our clients the kind of efficient and effective service they rightfully expect.

“Having data you can rely on is essential not only for reporting, but for planning and developing campaigns, too. You need accurate benchmarks so you can see and demonstrate results and be able to make the right changes as you go, to ensure an optimum outcome. It all comes back to the data.”

