Solution

Disruption is one of TBWA’s main differentiators, and they can only achieve that if they understand what is happening in culture and how they can play in it.

Meltwater allows TBWA to stay updated with current trends within their clients’ industries with alert signals that feed into their internal and external communication with clients. The dashboards give them immediate insights while eliminating the manual gathering of relevant data. TBWA/ was able to reduce reporting time by 75%.

TBWA now has the added confidence when winning new business. They will be able to understand the consumers relevant to that industry and find the insights needed for strategic planning.

For TBWA, the main advantage of using Meltwater was the added Meltwater Audience Intelligence functionality which has been hugely beneficial in helping them quantify opportunities and personalize consumer experiences. One of the most important aspects of digital is understanding where their clients’ consumers spend their time to allocate their media budget optimally, prioritise what delivers value, and understand their customers in the market with segment analysis.