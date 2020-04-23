The Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult is the UK's leading technology innovation center for offshore wind, wave and tidal energy.
Save time
Understand their media coverage
Perform multiple functions from a single platorm
Lee Madigan, Head of Communications at Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, is responsible for all media engagements the brand receive. "In my department I'm a one-man band, so as well as media, I have a number of other roles and responsibilities". When Lee first joined the company, she signed up for a media monitoring provider that she had used in the past, however, she found the system clunky and not very user-friendly. "There were a lot of things on there that didn't really work properly...it was never really configured properly for our use". Since Lee juggles many tasks, time is precious and a more usable and intuitive system was needed.
"It's a platform that does everything that I need! It's not too difficult and onerous for me to use...Having the newsletter functionality is a real bonus...I used to spend hours selecting the articles that were relevant to us and that were not. Whereas with Meltwater, it takes me about ten minutes. "
Lee Madigan, Head of Communications at Catapult Renewable Energy
When switching to Meltwater, a smooth transition and being able to use the platform quickly was important. Meltwater's onboarding team ensured the platform was configured for their use and Lee was trained to use the platform efficiently. "It's a much easier platform to use," says Lee.
Lee likes the fact that Meltwater is an all-in-one solution. ORE Catapult use Meltwater's media monitoring tool, influencer database, press release distribution and newsletter capabilities. "It's a platform that does everything that I need! It's not too difficult and onerous for me to use."
Lee uses Meltwater's newsletter feature to keep her colleagues in the loop around what's being said about ORE Catapult in the news. Like many communication professionals, keeping stakeholders engaged is important for buy-in purposes. "Having the newsletter functionality is a real bonus...I used to spend hours selecting the articles that were relevant to us and that were not. Whereas with Meltwater, it takes me about ten minutes." Lee adds.
"The outreach side of it is a lot easier to use than our previous provider... It's quicker for me to get a press release out!"
"Meltwater is an easy and intuitive platform to manage and navigate...It's not complicated. I also really like the functionality."
"Having the newsletter functionality is a real bonus...I used to spend hours selecting the articles that were relevant to us and that were not. Whereas with Meltwater, it takes me about ten minutes."
— Lee Madigan, Head of Communications