Solution

When switching to Meltwater, a smooth transition and being able to use the platform quickly was important. Meltwater's onboarding team ensured the platform was configured for their use and Lee was trained to use the platform efficiently. "It's a much easier platform to use," says Lee.

Lee likes the fact that Meltwater is an all-in-one solution. ORE Catapult use Meltwater's media monitoring tool, influencer database, press release distribution and newsletter capabilities. "It's a platform that does everything that I need! It's not too difficult and onerous for me to use."

Lee uses Meltwater's newsletter feature to keep her colleagues in the loop around what's being said about ORE Catapult in the news. Like many communication professionals, keeping stakeholders engaged is important for buy-in purposes. "Having the newsletter functionality is a real bonus...I used to spend hours selecting the articles that were relevant to us and that were not. Whereas with Meltwater, it takes me about ten minutes." Lee adds.