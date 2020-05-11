Challenge

Moroccanoil – an Israeli luxury beauty brand that specialises in hair and body care products, approached Digital Business Lab (DBL) to help market their product line in South Korea. Penetrating one of the world’s biggest market in beauty products, DBL was challenged to identify ways to introduce Moroccanoil to a market that is already saturated with domestic competitors. Part of which was to find the perfect influencers to deliver the value of the brand to the South Korean audience.

Alongside their established reach to their followers, each influencer had to meet a set of matching criteria in order to be considered, with metrics including true reach, engagement rate, audience demographic, age, gender and top countries. Many South Korean influencers have followers across the world. The most crucial challenge was to uncover influencers who have considerable domestic followers.

DBL needed a tool that could complement their already deep knowledge of the Asian market, and combine the search elements and the domestic know-how to identify as many suitable profiles as possible.