Before LIV Golf implemented Meltwater, the league relied on a mix of agencies to provide media insights to their communications team. But those agencies weren’t able to meet the speed of insight that LIV Golf needed to keep up with and enhance their operations. “Ultimately, they weren’t hitting the mark due to the fast pace that LIV Golf moves at,” says Ian Dorsey, LIV Golf’s Communications Insights Executive. The league implemented Meltwater to bring this insights function within the organization.

Meltwater Media Intelligence

LIV Golf selected Meltwater following an RFP process to find a media intelligence platform that could support their global communications needs. As the primary Meltwater user at LIV Golf, Dorsey works closely with the communications and social media teams to provide insights across the league, its 13 teams, and its 54 players. Using Meltwater’s media intelligence solution, Dorsey monitors global news and social media conversations and provides insights on a weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis — as well as after every LIV Golf event. All of which helps the team track LIV Golf’s impact on a local and global level throughout the year.

“The visualizations within the widgets are really helpful. Data is data, but being able to put it in some type of visual representation is really nice,” Dorsey says. “I also enjoy the trend widgets within the tool, whether that’s seeing the trend across the news or the different trends across all of the different channels we can check — seeing when news coverage peaks versus when Twitter mentions peak is really interesting.”

Dorsey points to Meltwater’s onboarding experience and customer support as key factors in the league’s success with the platform. “The onboarding process was really smooth. I think the platform is very intuitive, so there wasn’t a huge learning curve in terms of how to operate it smoothly,” he says.

Powered by AWS Compute architecture, Meltwater’s solutions scale instantly to meet LIV Golf’s dynamic analytic needs, ensuring that they can handle increased demand without downtime. That high performance and low latency enhance the overall user experience, while AWS advanced security features protect data and applications against potential threats. Additionally, AWS storage solutions provide a robust foundation for Meltwater solutions, ensuring data durability and availability.