Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

Knight Frank

As Singapore's go-to real estate advisory, Knight Frank needs to remain relevant and up to date with the latest news and trends. It is crucial to be in the know and on top of market events, as well as any regional news that may affect its business.

Knight Frank logo
Knight Frank logo

To do that effectively, Knight Frank needs an exceptional news tracking and communication tool to help it monitor media conversations, especially about its brand revolving around the real estate and private wealth sectors.

Meet Knight Frank

Founded in 1940, Knight Frank Singapore has been providing commercial and residential real estate consultancy for more than 80 years. The company manages multimillion-dollar projects and transactions across public and private sectors in both local and international markets, providing multidisciplinary solutions and services across different real estate sectors including industrial, office, retail, residential, investment property, valuation, and asset management.

Challenges that Knight Frank faced previously

Given the diversity of Knight Frank's business, the team needed to track news across a wide range of interests to create content for distribution and publicity purposes. One of the metrics of the team's success is to track volume of news coverage on the brand and ensure the accuracy of its branding, marketing and communication efforts. Hector Tan, Head, Marketing & Communications, Knight Frank Singapore shared that it was a cumbersome process to monitor media news manually in the past. The team used to comb through print copies of newspapers and magazines and save news published on the internet. It was a tedious process when monitoring mentions of, quotes from and appearances by Knight Frank's key opinion leaders, in various languages. This process was time-consuming and took away time to work on urgent jobs that required attention.

Meltwater helps Knight Frank to:

Track and place media and content

Monitor media coverage of the brand, industry and competitors

Track the effectiveness of marketing activity against KPIs

Maximise the efficiency of its marketing team

Request demo

The solution that Meltwater had provided Knight Frank

Whenever somebody mentions your brand on social media, or talks about a topic that's important to your business, you should know about it. Hector Tan, Head, Marketing & Communications, Knight Frank Singapore said that the reason for taking up Meltwater's media monitoring platform was that it allowed the company to track brand mentions in any print or online publications in different languages.

"The platform has a user-friendly interface, which is intuitive to navigate and gives us all the information we need. It's great for brand-tracking, competitor analysis, monitoring stories that are of key interest, and identifying trends that are useful to the business."