Before Meltwater, Howard’s communications teams relied upon disparate social and media monitoring platforms to disseminate content and measure impact. This hindered their ability to holistically communicate impact and outcomes with key stakeholders. Having previously used three separate tools to accomplish their tasks, the Office of Communications implemented the Meltwater Suite to not only consolidate their workflows, but also quantify their results.

“It’s helpful to have one platform that you can use for all of your measurements across the board,” says Lydia Sermons, Howard’s VP of Communications & Chief Communications Officer. “Whether it's media reach or social media impact, Meltwater really helps in terms of telling the story of the work and impact of my team.” With Meltwater’s media intelligence, media relations, social listening, and social media management solutions, Howard University has the technology it needs to stay ahead of the conversation.

The Meltwater Suite

The Meltwater Suite is an integral part of how Howard’s communications teams operate, enabling them to monitor social media, curate and distribute daily newsletters, measure media reach and impact, and push out press releases with precision. Whether gauging the school’s digital presence against its peers or measuring the ROI of team investments, Meltwater helps them stay organized and data-driven with a single source of social and media intelligence truth.

Now, when the team posts new social media content or lands media coverage, it measures the results with the ability to show month-over-month, quarter-over-quarter, and year-over-year evolutions in growth. That data are must-haves for board and leadership presentations and other crucial junctures where the Office of Communications is called on to show its impact. “It's kind of like the tree that falls in the forest. If no one heard it, did it really fall?” says Sermons. “If you're not measuring your impacts through a reliable source, then you really can't tell that story well to other people so that it resonates with them.”

Thanks to Meltwater, the communications teams can share their news and showcase their wins with ease. This is true internally through its daily newsletter informing the campus community and reporting informing stakeholders, as well as externally through press releases, announcements, social content, and media coverage. No matter the activity, Howard relies on Meltwater to translate outputs into metrics.