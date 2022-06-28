Customer Stories
Micro-Star International (MSI)

Meltwater allows MSI to efficiently and effectively monitor what's being said about it, all over the world, on social media and in the news.

Meltwater Enables MSI to:

Track and monitor their reputation and brand sentiment

Prove ROI for marketing activities

Provide real-time insights to senior management

Introduction

Micro-Star International, or MSI, is a much-loved and trailblazing brand in gaming, creation, and business fields. Being a global brand, with a presence in 120 countries, means it's important for MSI to know what people are saying about their products, services and content all over the world. To do that, MSI needed a communications tool with global reach that allows them to not only track sentiment but to understand it and inform the company's next moves in a highly competitive environment.

"The challenge for us was we didn't know when and where those conversations were happening, or what was being viral, unless those customers contacted us directly. The fact we're in more than 120 different countries, with customers having conversations about us in dozens of different languages, just added to the degree of difficulty of the communications task"

Chang Ying Hsieh, Marketing Section Manager, MarTech and Social Media Department, MSI

Challenge

The gaming and content creation communities are very well connected online and often like to share their experiences, good and bad, publicly. Being a longstanding brand in this space, MSI knew their customers were talking about them, but really had no way of tracking what was being said, responding to it, or acting upon the feedback to improve products or inform decision-making.

MSI Marketing Section Manager, Chang Ying Hsieh said: ?We knew there were conversations happening on social medias, on forums and on other review websites, about MSI products and our services. The challenge for us was we didn't know when and where those conversations were happening, or what was being viral, unless those customers contacted us directly. The fact we're in more than 120 different countries, with customers having conversations about us in dozens of different languages, just added to the degree of difficulty of the communications task.?

Solution

Before working with Meltwater, MSI hadn't used any social listening services. Given MSI's priorities, the Meltwater team created a tailored package of solutions that would deliver on the company's needs. It included Meltwater's Explore range of products, including media monitoring, social listening, consumer insights reporting and audience analytics.

We also love and use the custom audience reports extensively for new biz pitches as well as insight development when working on high level strategies. Also, the shareable dashboards are helpful when creating reports. It's great being able to send out reports that executives can interact with, without needing to log into the platform itself.

