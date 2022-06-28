Micro-Star International (MSI)

Challenge

The gaming and content creation communities are very well connected online and often like to share their experiences, good and bad, publicly. Being a longstanding brand in this space, MSI knew their customers were talking about them, but really had no way of tracking what was being said, responding to it, or acting upon the feedback to improve products or inform decision-making.

MSI Marketing Section Manager, Chang Ying Hsieh said: ?We knew there were conversations happening on social medias, on forums and on other review websites, about MSI products and our services. The challenge for us was we didn't know when and where those conversations were happening, or what was being viral, unless those customers contacted us directly. The fact we're in more than 120 different countries, with customers having conversations about us in dozens of different languages, just added to the degree of difficulty of the communications task.?