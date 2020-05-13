Challenge

Monitoring All Vital Signs

Research is central to what makes DNV GL Healthcare a leader in the hospital accreditation industry, a well-controlled, highly competitive and exceedingly confidential market space. Effective risk management requires extensive data on mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies, and complaints and litigation. And any gaps in intelligence gathering can present a risk to the business itself.

Gathering comprehensive intelligence was top priority for both accreditation and marketing sides of the business. The marketing division needed a better grasp on company awareness and wanted to enhance their social presence. The accreditation division needed to stay in the know about high-risk activities in hospital settings. Without a monitoring tool in place, filtering out irrelevant mentions became a full-time job.

Director of Accreditation Troy McCann says, "We had 10 people watching 10 different newsfeeds and sources. We were essentially watching independently instead of having relevant news sent directly to us. Receiving articles in real-time allows us to group internally and effectively take the best course of action."