How Meltwater Helps Digital Business Lab:

The Challenge

Meet Meet Digital Business Lab

Complex and precise performance data required to identify and evaluate influencers.

INFINITI, the luxury vehicle division of Japanese automaker Nissan, had approached Digital Business Lab (DBL) for their Taiwan Instagram account launch campaign. Having already worked with DBL on several APAC influencer campaigns, INFINITI wanted to further explore different formats of influencer marketing in Taiwan for their Instagram account launch.

DBL was challenged to activate various sub-campaigns that involved influencer operation, where each sub-campaign had its own specific requirements for influencer profiles. The targeted profiles had to meet a performance criteria in terms of reach and engagement, while their industry background and audience interest were also top factors for DBL to consider.

As the performance of the influencer campaigns contributed to the growth of the INFINITI Taiwan Instagram account, it was also important to closely monitor the performance of the influencer posts, so as to identify the audience groups that were more interested in INFINITI. In such a way, we could obtain insights for further marketing actions to support the growth of the account.

DBL needed a tool that could precisely identify qualified influencers from different industries, while at the same time allowing DBL to monitor the campaign performance and provide actionable insights to the client.