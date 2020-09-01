How Meltwater Helps Digital Business Lab:

Paving the way to marketing actions with precise insights centralised
Complex and precise performance data required to identify and evaluate influencers.
INFINITI, the luxury vehicle division of Japanese automaker Nissan, had approached Digital Business Lab (DBL) for their Taiwan Instagram account launch campaign. Having already worked with DBL on several APAC influencer campaigns, INFINITI wanted to further explore different formats of influencer marketing in Taiwan for their Instagram account launch.
DBL was challenged to activate various sub-campaigns that involved influencer operation, where each sub-campaign had its own specific requirements for influencer profiles. The targeted profiles had to meet a performance criteria in terms of reach and engagement, while their industry background and audience interest were also top factors for DBL to consider.
As the performance of the influencer campaigns contributed to the growth of the INFINITI Taiwan Instagram account, it was also important to closely monitor the performance of the influencer posts, so as to identify the audience groups that were more interested in INFINITI. In such a way, we could obtain insights for further marketing actions to support the growth of the account.
DBL needed a tool that could precisely identify qualified influencers from different industries, while at the same time allowing DBL to monitor the campaign performance and provide actionable insights to the client.
"Meltwater allowed us to access the performance data of each influencer campaign post as well as the average performance data of each influencer, making it easy for comparison. We were able to translate performance into actionable marketing insights, such as identifying the most relevant audience interest, based on the detailed data provided by Meltwater."
Delles Leung, Digital Marketing Officer, Digital Business Lab
For a newly launched brand social media account that is looking to grow its local audience, it is important to not only raise brand awareness among the existing community, but also identify and target new audiences who have potential interest in the brand. To achieve both goals, DBL and INFINITI wanted to work with influencers from different industries to maximise the audience reach and test which audience groups are the most relevant for the brand.
“With Meltwater and their extended collection of search filter and performance metrics, we were able to identify profiles with engaging audience, as well as taking it to the next stage where we the influencers into different interest groups,” said Delles Leung, Digital Marketing Officer of DBL. “ With Meltwater, we could review the audience interest of each influencer. This helped to make sure we maximised the audience reach by working with influencers from different industries.”
“Selecting suitable influencers for the campaign is the first step, but what is crucial for future marketing actions is the performance analysis,” Leung continued. “Meltwater granted access to performance data of each influencer campaign post, as well as the average performance data of each influencer, making it easy for comparison. We were able to translate the performance to actionable marketing actions, such as identifying the most relevant audience interest, based on the detailed data provided by Meltwater.”
With the process of influencer identification and performance reporting simplified, DBL seamlessly completed the influencer operation under different sub-campaigns. They also co-produced authentic local content with the influencers, reaching 185,200 people and achieving over 17,000 engagements through the influencers’ accounts.
Joining hands with Meltwater, DBL successfully activated high quality profiles for the campaign, also gaining precise performance insights for further marketing actions. Combining influencer discovery and performance tracking, Meltwater smooths out the process of influencer marketing. With time reduced on gathering performance data, DBL was able to focus on analysing and translating the numbers to recommendations and future plans.