Solution

Meltwater’s Social Influencer Tool

Most of our effort and time went into searching and scanning influencer profiles. With the assistance of Meltwater’s Social Influencer tool, the whole process from the activation to the reporting became seamless.

“Meltwater’s intuitive search engine offered the opportunity to effectively find matching profiles that would align with the brand’s target market,” said Xavier Schillinger, Head of Social Media at DBL. Using the filters in the searching tool helped to finetune the results and in no time, DBL was able to obtain a list of matching profile.

“We were able to search for Micro-KOLs or Nano-KOLs, and we could also specify the top topic they brought up in their account,” Schillinger continued.

This process saved the team a lot of time, and helped to deliver a list of influencers to the brand within just two working days.