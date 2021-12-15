The Solution

"Meltwater helps us track conversations around Coca-Cola in Africa through Daily Curated Executive Digests. The daily alerts help us to stay on top of what various media organizations and our communities are saying about Coca-Cola in Africa.

We recently launched a global campaign and we wanted to track how many media outlets across Africa had shared the story about the press conference that was held. We also wanted to understand which media outlets had picked up the press release that was shared by The Coca-Cola Company. Meltwater's Daily Digest allowed us to track what was being reported about the campaign, and based on the media queries we were getting; we were able to track how fast the story was growing externally and receive a report specifically on this matter as well.

Armed with insights from the Daily Curated Executive Digests, we're able to determine if the campaign had landed as anticipated in Africa, or if we needed to share more information about the campaign with the media.

Another way we leverage Daily Curated Executive Digests is to track positive stories that are being shared by the media about Coca-Cola in Africa and share them with our employees and other stakeholders. In addition to this, the daily alerts help us to stay on top of what various media organizations and our communities are saying about Coca-Cola in Africa."