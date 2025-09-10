Before integrating Meltwater more deeply into their strategies, Canon’s approach to influencer and social media data was fragmented and often manual. The company relied on agencies to identify creators, track performance, and compile reports for leadership — processes that were time-consuming and often expensive. Canon’s social media team made Meltwater a core piece of their strategic process so they could understand the conversation around the brand, efficiently find the right influencers for their many campaigns, report on those campaigns quickly, and present that data to leadership with confidence.

“We use Meltwater to provide clarity because many campaigns, especially with high-end creators, are one-and-done posts,” Crew says. “We can't get that performance insight unless we use these sorts of tools.”

Meltwater Social Listening & Analytics and Influencer Marketing

Canon’s social media team now rely on Meltwater’s social listening and influencer marketing solutions to help them cut through the noise, find the right partners, and deliver the data insights needed to enhance their performance — and showcase it to leadership.

With Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution, Klear, Canon can identify and vet creators based on key features such as target demographics, content quality, past brand partnerships, and overall brand affinity. The Klear Score available in the solution — which indicates how influential a creator is based on set criteria — also helps Crew and his social team zero in on partners who would be a perfect brand fit for Canon.

An ongoing challenge for Crew has been translating social media performance into clear, actionable insights that senior leadership can quickly grasp. “We use Meltwater to change the conversation with our senior leadership,” Crew says. “We can show impressions, reach, view-through rates, and which audiences we’re actually talking to — it’s all at our fingertips.” With access to real-time data, Canon’s social media team can confidently present reports on campaign performance, audience demographics, and influencer impact — helping leadership better understand what good looks like.

Meltwater’s social listening solution also helps solve another significant challenge for Canon: filtering brand mentions in a noisy online environment where the term “canon” constantly pops up in discussion. “As a term on the internet — think Marvel, Star Trek — everything’s ‘canon’,” Crew says. “Those conversations can be really difficult to understand, so you need a sophisticated tool that can cut through that noise to help you see brand sentiment accurately.”

Powered by AWS Compute architecture, Meltwater’s solutions scale instantly to meet Canon’s dynamic analytic needs, ensuring that they can handle increased demand without downtime. That high performance and low latency enhances the overall user experience, while AWS advanced security features protect data and applications against potential threats. Additionally, AWS storage solutions provide a robust foundation for Meltwater solutions, ensuring data durability and availability.