As a data-driven agency, Big Valley’s insights and analytics operations demand the utmost precision. Along with needing an efficient way to uncover insights from oceans of data, the Market Intelligence team also required a sustainable way to supply those insights across teams. Without it, the agency risked time-consuming workflows that offered little return.

Big Valley uses Meltwater’s social listening and analytics solution to scale and streamline its research so it can cut through noise to deliver informed guidance and innovative strategies fast. “With Meltwater, we can better identify the information that's relevant and turn it into actionable insights,” says Taylor Voges, Analytics Director at Big Valley. “Meltwater helps us on the path to intelligence, enabling us to start pushing more toward, ‘what should we do with this,’ rather than just a number or a link.”

Meltwater Social Listening & Analytics

Big Valley’s team uses Meltwater to understand the conversations their clients need to know most, from niche topics to brand perceptions, industry trends and more. Via sophisticated Boolean strings and custom filters, Big Valley’s Market Intelligence team can more readily break down and segment data to each project’s specific needs, leading to pattern identification and innovative strategies. “There's a level of flexibility within the tool. We're able to identify the niches that matter to us to understand who's saying what to whom, when, and how,” Voges says.

While Meltwater helps the insights team get into the weeds, it also enables the distribution of insights to cross-functional teams. Big Valley creates sharable dashboards that anyone at the company can access to get real-time information. “We use dashboards, essentially creating a home base so someone who doesn’t interact with Meltwater as much in their job can still get information, like investigating a spike of coverage in real time or evaluating how a social conversation is shifting,” says Voges. “People who may not know how to use the tool can still benefit from Meltwater.”

Powered by AWS Compute architecture, the social listening solution scales instantly to meet the range of Big Valley’s Market Intelligence needs, ensuring that it can handle increased demand without downtime. That high performance and low latency enhances the overall user experience, while AWS advanced security features protect data and applications against potential threats. Additionally, AWS storage solutions provide a robust foundation for Meltwater solutions, ensuring data durability and availability.