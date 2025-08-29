Big Valley Marketing
As a data-driven agency, Big Valley’s insights and analytics operations demand the utmost precision. Along with needing an efficient way to uncover insights from oceans of data, the Market Intelligence team also required a sustainable way to supply those insights across teams. Without it, the agency risked time-consuming workflows that offered little return.
Big Valley uses Meltwater’s social listening and analytics solution to scale and streamline its research so it can cut through noise to deliver informed guidance and innovative strategies fast. “With Meltwater, we can better identify the information that's relevant and turn it into actionable insights,” says Taylor Voges, Analytics Director at Big Valley. “Meltwater helps us on the path to intelligence, enabling us to start pushing more toward, ‘what should we do with this,’ rather than just a number or a link.”
Big Valley’s team uses Meltwater to understand the conversations their clients need to know most, from niche topics to brand perceptions, industry trends and more. Via sophisticated Boolean strings and custom filters, Big Valley’s Market Intelligence team can more readily break down and segment data to each project’s specific needs, leading to pattern identification and innovative strategies. “There's a level of flexibility within the tool. We're able to identify the niches that matter to us to understand who's saying what to whom, when, and how,” Voges says.
While Meltwater helps the insights team get into the weeds, it also enables the distribution of insights to cross-functional teams. Big Valley creates sharable dashboards that anyone at the company can access to get real-time information. “We use dashboards, essentially creating a home base so someone who doesn’t interact with Meltwater as much in their job can still get information, like investigating a spike of coverage in real time or evaluating how a social conversation is shifting,” says Voges. “People who may not know how to use the tool can still benefit from Meltwater.”
Powered by AWS Compute architecture, the social listening solution scales instantly to meet the range of Big Valley’s Market Intelligence needs, ensuring that it can handle increased demand without downtime. That high performance and low latency enhances the overall user experience, while AWS advanced security features protect data and applications against potential threats. Additionally, AWS storage solutions provide a robust foundation for Meltwater solutions, ensuring data durability and availability.
Results and Benefits
As Big Valley turns insights into winning approaches, Meltwater keeps their workflows running smoothly without sacrificing quality. The team uses Mira, Meltwater’s AI teammate, to check Boolean queries and optimize them for social, a crucial capability for researching broad and niche topics alike. “Meltwater’s AI helps our team work smarter, validate quicker, and develop stronger insights,” Voges says. “Mira is our personal assistant and increases our overall efficiency, turning what could have potentially been a 30+ minute task into a five minute AI interaction."
Big Valley encourages its clients to adopt an “outside-in perspective” on meeting their communications goals, using data and analytics to approach business challenges from a broader viewpoint. Using competitive intelligence and insights from Meltwater, the consultancy guides clients to new ways of communicating that can better resonate with their target audiences. Easy-to-understand visualizations diving into digital conversations go a long way in supporting their points and illustrating their perspectives.
Looking forward, Big Valley is using Meltwater to develop a central source of truth aligning communication strategies with real-time data, solidifying itself as a strategic partner for its clients. “Instead of just viewing Meltwater as a crawler, we can pull data and develop insights that ladder into bigger goals for our clients,” Voges says.
With Meltwater as the cornerstone of its analytics and insights operations, Big Valley has the flexibility and depth it needs to continue empowering its clients with data-backed strategies that drive impact. See what Meltwater solutions could do for you.
