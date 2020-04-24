Summary

Meltwater Helps AutoTrader To

Generate reports and measure ROI

"With automated media reports we're able to not only free up internal resources, but justify budget allocation based on AutoTrader's actual return on marketing investment. We're also able to measure incremental improvements or regressions in our online visibility year-on-year."

Benchmark against competitors

"Performance measurement can't exist within a vacuum, so by having access to Meltwater we're able to gauge how we've fared in comparison to some of our competitors during certain periods of the year or high profile marketing opportunities."

React to real-time insights

"Being able to keep our finger on the pulse of the automotive industry has meant that our team is able to react to real-time marketing opportunities and news stories as they break".

— Angelique Lynch