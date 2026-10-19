A magazine cover used to be the moment that told you someone had made it. Today, that someone might already have millions of followers and a fan community ready to turn a photoshoot into a global event. So where does that leave fashion’s famous mastheads?

To celebrate the launch of Meltwater’s new ad campaign starring style icon, Kim Cattrall, we’re taking a look at the world’s favourite fashion magazines to see how they compare.

We used Meltwater data to compare Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE across a year of news and social conversation. Vogue still gets the best seat in the front row, but its rivals have some impressive looks of their own, and the question of who actually owns the attention is more interesting than the leaderboard suggests.

Contents

How we measured fashion magazine influence

Our analysis covers October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, using Meltwater news and social media data. We compared mentions, total engagement, engagement per mention, platform activity, and the topics driving conversation. Engagement includes likes, comments, shares and reactions on tracked content. These figures describe conversation around the magazine brands, including their international editions, rather than just activity on their own accounts.

To explore sentiment, we also manually coded a random sample of 1,000 posts per title, separating posts genuinely about the magazines from incidental references and unrelated mentions. The sentiment findings use the relevant posts within those samples.

A couple of details help keep the comparison fair. Weibo counts original posts, replies and forwards as mentions, so an enthusiastic fandom can generate a lot of volume. Engagement per mention is also a blended average across sources, rather than an audience-based engagement rate. This is a comparison of four titles’ measured online attention, not a ranking of every fashion magazine, print readership or commercial impact.

Vogue still wears the crown

Let’s get the headline result out of the way: Vogue leads on mentions, total engagement and engagement per mention.

Overall Mentions & Engagement

The title generated 3.44 million mentions and 1.48 billion engagements during the study, representing roughly seven in ten mentions and eight in ten engagements across the four magazine searches. Whatever your preferred fashion aesthetic, those numbers are hard to accessorize away.

Average Engagement per Post

The Met Gala supplied Vogue’s biggest engagement week, with 91.5 million engagements, but that week accounted for only around 6% of its annual total. Vogue’s influence has a substantial everyday foundation beneath the celebrity entrances and elaborate trains.

Pinterest helps explain that foundation, delivering 48% of engagement around Vogue, while Instagram contributed another 30%. Runway photography and archive imagery continue circulating as people save, share and revisit them.

That gives Vogue’s content a life beyond publication day, because the archive keeps working long after the shoot wraps.. A fashion image can become tomorrow’s outfit inspiration, next month’s mood board, or the reference someone returns to when a familiar look comes back around.

Three rivals, three different kinds of influence

Vogue has the overall lead, but behind it the finishing order changes depending on what you measure.

Vanity Fair: the headline maker with the party invitation

Vanity Fair ranked second for total engagement, generating 228 million engagements across the year. Its Oscar Party week alone delivered 63.9 million, or 28% of that annual total.

For comparison, Vogue’s biggest week contributed around 6%. Vanity Fair’s signature event carries a much larger share of its measured engagement, with celebrities’ Instagram posts and TikTok clips helping the party travel beyond the guest list.

Its other source of influence is journalism, with news articles accounting for 47% of Vanity Fair mentions, many quoting its interviews and reporting. Instagram and TikTok, meanwhile, delivered roughly three-quarters of engagement.

The magazine can set the news agenda and supply the red-carpet moment, providing different routes to attention, which both show up in the data.

Harper’s Bazaar: a cover can become a fan event

Harper’s Bazaar ranked second for mention volume, with around 807,000 mentions. Nearly half came from Weibo, where K-pop and C-pop fan communities helped turn cover appearances into occasions worth celebrating, reposting and discussing.

Jackson Wang’s Bazaar China cover produced its biggest mention week, at around 142,000 mentions, roughly fourteen times a typical week. For fans, the magazine’s cover becomes a milestone in their favorite star’s career.

But the same spike increased engagement by less than twofold, demonstrating how a bigger conversation doesn’t automatically mean a stronger response on every measure. Weibo’s counting conventions also make it especially important to understand how that volume was generated.

Bazaar’s strongest engagement week came elsewhere: an Instagram-led peak in May, featuring Jungkook’s Bazaar Korea cover. The platform carrying the loudest conversation wasn’t necessarily the one delivering the most engagement.

ELLE: a smaller conversation with plenty of sparkle

ELLE had the fewest mentions, at around 84,600, and the lowest total engagement, at 29.9 million. But it averaged 356 engagements per mention, putting it ahead of Vanity Fair’s 345 and Harper’s Bazaar’s 135.

That makes ELLE the runner-up when we compare engagement relative to mention volume. It remains a cross-platform average, but it gives a useful counterpoint to the raw totals.

Instagram supplied 55% of ELLE’s engagement. Cover stars sharing their shoots helped drive several of its strongest moments, while its issue featuring the women of The Odyssey produced its biggest week.

A smaller conversation can still contain content that audiences enthusiastically respond to, and ELLE gives us a good reason to look beyond the longest bar on the chart.

The stars get the applause. The magazines get the complaints

We looked into the sentiment of posts talking about each magazine and found, for the most part, people have more positive than negative things to say about each of them. The one notable exception is Vanity Fair, where positive and negative discussions seem fairly evenly balanced.

Conversation Sentiment for each Publication

Here’s the slightly awkward part of being the host: people may love your guests more than they love you.

Across the relevant posts in our manually coded samples, 84% of positive posts praised the people, looks or events featured, rather than the magazine itself. Fans celebrated cover stars, admired styling, and shared their favorite red-carpet appearances.

Criticism followed a different pattern, with some 38% of negative posts targeting the magazines directly, including complaints about cover choices, editing mistakes and perceived declining relevance.

The distinction is useful for any brand working with celebrities or creators. A successful collaboration can generate plenty of enthusiasm for the talent without building the same affection for the brand behind it. When something goes wrong, the brand can still find itself in the firing line.

Counting positive posts gets you part of the answer, while reading what people are actually praising gets you closer to understanding who earned the goodwill.

Fashion’s familiar names are earning more engagement

The research also offers a useful answer to the idea that established magazines are simply fading into the background.

We compared median weekly engagement in October 2025–March 2026 with April–September 2026. Using the median reduces the influence of isolated blockbuster weeks and gives us a better view of a typical week.

Engagement Growth

Mention volume changed much less dramatically, although Harper’s Bazaar and Vanity Fair saw declines. Vogue’s typical weekly mentions increased just 2%, alongside that 54% rise in engagement.

This is a comparison within one study year, rather than year-over-year growth, but even so, it suggests the titles’ ability to draw a response held up beyond their biggest events. Familiar mastheads still gave people something worth saving, sharing or reacting to.

What brands can learn from fashion’s front row

So, is Vogue always in style? Among these four titles, it has the strongest claim to the overall crown, whereas the other magazines show how much useful detail a single ranking can leave out.

The practical question is where a publication’s influence fits the audience and outcome you need. Vogue offers scale and a substantial stream of visual engagement. Vanity Fair combines reporting that gets cited with a major celebrity event. Harper’s Bazaar’s conversation reveals active Asian fan communities. ELLE demonstrates how cover content can earn a strong response within a smaller pool of mentions.

These findings can guide further research into editorial partnerships, media outreach and campaign planning. A global total alone won’t tell you which edition, story, star or platform best fits your brand.

The same applies to measurement. Track who carries a story beyond the publisher’s own channels, what audiences respond to, and whether that response is directed at the brand or its celebrity collaborator. Review everyday performance alongside the standout week, too.

Meltwater brings media and social signals together in a unified intelligence platform, helping PR and marketing teams understand the conversations behind the totals. Its Media Intelligence and Social Listening capabilities help teams examine coverage, audience response and the topics driving attention, then use those insights to make more confident decisions.

Fashion will always have its favorites. Understanding why people pay attention helps you decide which ones belong in your next campaign.

Explore what Meltwater can reveal about your brand and its competitors.

Frequently asked questions

Which fashion magazine is most influential in 2026?

Among the four titles analyzed, Vogue led mentions, total engagement and engagement per mention during October 1, 2025–September 30, 2026. It accounted for around 69% of mentions and 80% of engagement. This measures online attention rather than every form of influence, such as readership or purchasing behavior.

Which magazine ranked second behind Vogue?

It depends on the metric. Harper’s Bazaar ranked second for mentions, Vanity Fair for total engagement, and ELLE for average engagements per mention. The different results show why magazine comparisons benefit from more than one measure.

Are fashion magazines still relevant in the creator era?

The research suggests these four titles continue to attract engaged audiences. All recorded higher median weekly engagement in the second half of the study. Celebrities and fan communities helped amplify their covers, imagery and events beyond the magazines’ own channels.

Does positive engagement mean people like the magazine itself?

Not necessarily. In the relevant posts sampled, 84% of positive posts praised the featured people, looks or events. Sentiment analysis needs to identify the target of praise or criticism before treating it as a measure of brand reputation.

How can brands use media and social data to choose publications?

Compare publications by relevant audience, edition, platform, topic and response, alongside overall reach of conversation. Examine the content behind major peaks and distinguish enthusiasm for a celebrity from attention to the publication or partner brand. Those details help inform outreach and campaign choices.