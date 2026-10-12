A brand conversation is being shaped, a trend is gaining momentum, and an AI answer is shaping someone’s first impression of your business. Keeping up takes intelligence, and the confidence to know what matters and what to do next. Enter Kim Cattrall, the star of Meltwater’s upcoming “Intelligence is Always in Style” campaign. Set against the energy of New York City, the films celebrate the people who keep brands informed, relevant and ready for whatever comes next.

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An executive with an advantage

Kim Cattrall stars as the ultimate brand executive who is always in the know and one step ahead. Moving between the city and the office, she tackles challenges that PR, communications and marketing teams will recognize: following conversations across channels, understanding how brands appear in AI answers, spotting emerging trends and catching issues before they become a crisis.

Her secret? Meltwater.

Behind the cinematic style sits a practical idea: better intelligence gives leaders more confidence to act. Meltwater’s unified platform brings media, social and AI signals together, while AI-powered workflows help teams spend less time gathering information and compiling reports. That leaves more time to decide what to do next.

Twenty-five years of staying ahead

The campaign marks Meltwater’s 25th anniversary with a nostalgic nod to glossy magazines and print newspapers. A lot has happened since those pages set the pace. Today, brand conversations unfold across an always-on mix of news, social media, creators and AI.

For the teams navigating that landscape, staying informed is a daily business priority. The campaign celebrates their growing role in shaping strategy, along with the intelligence that helps them do it.

Trends come and go. Acting on intelligence never goes out of style.

Now showing, on a screen near you

Developed by Meltwater’s in-house marketing team, the campaign films were directed by Drue Bisley and produced by DEAD Films. The campaign will roll out across multiple channels in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Expect New York energy, assured leadership, and a playful take on the realities of managing a brand today.

Explore the campaign or read the full press announcement.

Frequently asked questions

What is “Intelligence is Always in Style”?

“Intelligence Is Always in Style” is Meltwater’s global brand campaign starring Kim Cattrall as the ultimate brand executive. It shows how Meltwater turns media, social and AI insights into actionable intelligence, helping PR, communications and marketing teams protect their reputation, spot opportunities and stay one step ahead.

What role does Kim Cattrall play?

Kim Cattrall stars as a brand executive who uses Meltwater to stay informed, identify opportunities and navigate challenges in a fast-moving media landscape.

How does the campaign celebrate Meltwater’s 25th anniversary?

The films nod to glossy magazines and print newspapers while exploring the realities of a media landscape shaped by social platforms, creators and AI.

Marking Meltwater’s 25th anniversary of innovation in the media intelligence industry with a nostalgic nod to glossy magazine spreads and print newspapers, the campaign captures the industry’s evolution to an always-on news cycle shaped by social media, creators, and AI. Trends come and go, but staying informed and acting on intelligence never goes out of style, even as channels and tools keep evolving.

Where will the campaign run?

The global campaign will roll out across multiple channels and key markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.



