Jenny Force
VP of Global Marketing
Jenny Force leads Meltwater's global marketing team, building a trusted brand and a marketing organization accountable for business growth. With more than 20 years of experience, Jenny has built and scaled marketing teams through acquisitions, organizational transformations, and major shifts in technology. Today, she is particularly focused on how AI is reshaping buyer behavior and marketing operations while championing the enduring fundamentals of customer understanding, strong teams, data-informed decisions, and memorable work.
Marketing
How to Create Board-Ready Reputation Risk Reports
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Marketing
Where to Invest Your Brand Marketing Budget in 2026
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Marketing
Meltwater Pricing: Plans, Ranges & What to Expect
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Marketing
What Brands Can Learn From the Knicks' Championship Win
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Marketing
NBA Finals Game 3: How Sports Fans Engaged Online
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Marketing
NBA Finals Game 2: The Data Points That Defined the Conversation
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