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Jenny Force

VP of Global Marketing

Jenny Fore headshot

Jenny Force leads Meltwater's global marketing team, building a trusted brand and a marketing organization accountable for business growth. With more than 20 years of experience, Jenny has built and scaled marketing teams through acquisitions, organizational transformations, and major shifts in technology. Today, she is particularly focused on how AI is reshaping buyer behavior and marketing operations while championing the enduring fundamentals of customer understanding, strong teams, data-informed decisions, and memorable work.

A dark purple image showing a boardroom table and chairs with various graphs displayed on top of the table

Marketing

How to Create Board-Ready Reputation Risk Reports

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A bright teal image with glassy tiles to represent budgets and a computer screen, with graphs and a dollar sign

Marketing

Where to Invest Your Brand Marketing Budget in 2026

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meltwater pricing

Marketing

Meltwater Pricing: Plans, Ranges & What to Expect

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Meltwater slide titled “Key Themes – Post Game 5” summarizing reactions to a fictional NBA Finals. Four cards highlight: the Knicks ending a 53-year championship drought behind Jalen Brunson’s 45-point performance; citywide celebrations and a planned NYC parade; Brunson’s Finals MVP and historic place among New York sports legends; and the Spurs’ collapse after repeatedly losing games despite holding high win probabilities.

Marketing

What Brands Can Learn From the Knicks' Championship Win

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An image showing how engagement signals have changed pre and post Game 3 of the NBA finals

Marketing

NBA Finals Game 3: How Sports Fans Engaged Online

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Graphic highlighting social engagement around NBA Finals Game 2. A large purple “807,000” appears at the center of the image, representing the total number of engagement actions generated by online conversations about the game. The number sits over a faint basketball court illustration, with a basketball positioned to the right. Meltwater branding appears in the top-left corner. The headline reads: “807,000 Total engagement actions for the NBA Finals Game 2.”

Marketing

NBA Finals Game 2: The Data Points That Defined the Conversation

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