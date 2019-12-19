It’s a showdown alright…of streaming services that is. Who was the top-performing platform this year? In order for us to find out, we searched to find out the affinities behind the top players.
Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Sling, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+, CBS All Access…are all key services in this face-off. Some took the title for top players and some are new players—we broke it down a little more to get a full picture of the details.
- The new guys? Apple TV+ and Disney+
- Most talked about show on social? Stranger Things…is this a surprise?
- YouTube takes the win for most costly per month. Do customers find value?
- Drumroll for the overall top streaming platform…Netflix for the win!
Are you surprised by any of these stats? Look out for the new players in 2020: HBOmax, peacock, and Quibi.