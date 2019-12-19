It’s a showdown alright…of streaming services that is. Who was the top-performing platform this year? In order for us to find out, we searched to find out the affinities behind the top players.

Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Sling, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+, CBS All Access…are all key services in this face-off. Some took the title for top players and some are new players—we broke it down a little more to get a full picture of the details.

The new guys? Apple TV+ and Disney+

Most talked about show on social? Stranger Things…is this a surprise?

YouTube takes the win for most costly per month. Do customers find value?

Drumroll for the overall top streaming platform…Netflix for the win!

Are you surprised by any of these stats? Look out for the new players in 2020: HBOmax, peacock, and Quibi.