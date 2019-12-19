Customer Stories
Streaming Services: A Showdown

Illustrated phone graphic in blue and yellow outlines over a blue background showing data lines in blue and yellow. Text on graphic reads: Battle of the Streaming Services

It’s a showdown alright…of streaming services that is. Who was the top-performing platform this year? In order for us to find out, we searched to find out the affinities behind the top players. 

Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Sling, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+, CBS All Access…are all key services in this face-off. Some took the title for top players and some are new players—we broke it down a little more to get a full picture of the details. 

  • The new guys? Apple TV+ and Disney+
  • Most talked about show on social? Stranger Things…is this a surprise?
  • YouTube takes the win for most costly per month. Do customers find value? 
  • Drumroll for the overall top streaming platform…Netflix for the win!

Are you surprised by any of these stats? Look out for the new players in 2020: HBOmax, peacock, and Quibi.

Infographic titled "Battle of the Streaming Services". Content includes Top Streaming Platforms, New Players in 2019, Monthly Streaming Cost, Top Streaming Shows, Most Popular Streaming-Only Movies, and New Players in 2020
