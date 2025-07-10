The Song of the Summer 2025 Based on Online Buzz

It’s summer in the Northern Hemisphere, so you know what that means. Time to get a cold drink, put on some sunscreen, and determine the song of the summer for 2025! Like last year, we used our social listening and analytics solution to dive into the online conversation about this season’s hottest songs. We used the top 10 tracks from the Billboard Songs of the Summer chart as it stood at Week 5 ending on July 7, 2025, as the basis of our comparison. Read on for definitive data on which song has gotten the most people talking (and typing) so far this summer.

What is the top song of the summer for 2025 according to social media buzz?

Social media mentions from June 1 to July 7, 2025 of the top 10 songs from Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart as of week 5, ending on July 7, 2025.

Our social listening analysis of Billboard’s “Songs of the Summer” chart found that the most talked about song on social media is “Die with a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. From June 1 to July 7, it racked up about 30,000 mentions across 17 social media channels, including X, YouTube, and Sina Weibo. Notably, the song is far from the top of the Billboard chart, holding steady at #6. “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA is #4 on the Billboard chart, but ranks as the second most talked about song. It is followed by “Ordinary” by Alex Warren, which has been at #1 on the charts for the past five weeks.

Wondering where “Manchild” is? The Sabrina Carpenter song entered the Songs of the Summer top 10 on July 8, the day after the cutoff point for this analysis.

We see the biggest discrepancy between the charts in the rankings for “What I Want” by Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae and “Just in Case” by Wallen. Both songs dropped seven places on the social media mentions chart. Meanwhile, “Mutt” by Leon Thomas saw the biggest jump from 10th on the Billboard chart to 4th on ours.

2025 summer songs saw a 94% drop in social media mentions

Social media mentions from June 1 to July 7, 2024 of 10 songs of the summer of 2024.

Multiple media outlets have meditated on the lack of a song of the summer for 2025, and the data halfway proves their point. Our top 10 songs of the summer analysis from last year not only had a clear winner, it had much higher mention volumes across the board. The top 2024 songs collectively generated about 2,095,900 mentions between June 1 and July 7, 2024. However, this year, our top 10 songs only generated 123,400 mentions in that same time period, a 94% decrease.

Interestingly, conversations about the concept of the song of the summer itself are up about 60% from last year. From June 1 to July 7, 2024, there were about 114,000 mentions of the phrase, compared to about 183,000 in the same time period of 2025.

2025’s top summer songs include releases from 2024, and earlier

The prestigious title of Song of the Summer is usually reserved for bops that came out in the spring or summer of the same year. However, four of the songs from the Billboard top 10 came out before this year.

“Die with a Smile,” “Luther,” and “Mutt” all came out in 2024. Meanwhile, “Pink Pony Club” was originally released as a single in 2020 before being included on Chappell Roan’s debut album in 2023. Finally, “Anxiety” came out in 2025, but only after fans rediscovered the original version that Doechii shared in a 2019 YouTube video.

What marketers can learn from the song of the summer 2025 online buzz

With older songs topping our social listening ranking and lower mention volumes, it’s fair to say we’ve entered a new era in how summer mega hits are made. Unlike in fashion, where micro-trends come and go at a rapid pace, in music, we’re seeing some sleeper hits blow up over the course of months and years instead of weeks and days as fans discover and share “old” songs they find organically on social media.

Does that mean Songs of the Summer are over? Likely not, but it does seem that music fans are more open to “rediscovering” songs from previous years, especially when it comes to the digital back catalogues of newer stars, as in the cases of Doechii and Chappell Roan. Looking forward, songs of the summer may align more with general, cultural vibes rather than release dates.

Additionally, our analysis reveals just how much charts based on sales, radio airplay, and streams diverge from consumer buzz online. The latter can give marketers a more predictive view of what is resonating with audiences organically. To stay relevant, marketers need to lean into cultural intelligence, embrace flexibility in timing, and pay attention to how social media is driving music discovery.