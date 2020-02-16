Social Sidekick: Your Monthly Guide to Social Holidays

From basketball brackets to green beer, the month of March is chock-full of entertainment for your social calendar. As winter takes a backseat, spring into action by planning for celebrations around women, puppies and much more. Below we’ve shared all the social media holiday highlights, so you can create content that resonates best with your brand.
Don’t forget to have Social Sidekick slide directly into your inbox every month so you’ll be the first to know about all the upcoming social holidays!
CELEBRATE MARCH
//CULTURE//
Women’s History Month, Music in Our Schools Month, Irish Heritage Month, Social Workers Month, National Credit Education Month
//HEALTH//
Nutrition Month, American Red Cross Month, March for Meals, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, National Caffeine Awareness Month, National Cheerleading Safety Month, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, National Kidney Month, Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month
//FOOD//
Peanut Month, National Celery Month, National Frozen Food Month, National Flour Month, National Noodle Month, National Sauce Month
//FUN//
Craft Month, National Umbrella Month
WEEKLY HASHTAGS
//Monday//
#ManCrushMonday or #MCM, #MondayBlues, #MotivationMonday, #MarketingMonday
//Tuesday//
#TransformationTuesday or #TT, #TravelTuesday, #TongueOutTuesday, #Tunesday
//Wednesday//
#WomanCrushWednesday, #WineWednesday, #WellnessWednesday
//Thursday//
#TBT or #ThrowbackThursday, #Thursdate, #ThoughtfulThursday, #ThankfulThursday
//Friday//
#FollowFriday or #FF, #FlashbackFriday or #FBF, #FridayFeeling, #FridayReads
//Saturday//
#Caturday, #SexySaturday
//Sunday//
#SundayFunday, #SelfieSunday, #Sinday
WEEKLY MARCH SOCIAL HOLIDAYS AND MORE
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
//HOLIDAYS//
National Freedom Day
MONDAY, MARCH 2
//HOLIDAYS//
National Read Across America Day, Dr. Seuss Day, Old Stuff Day
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
//HOLIDAYS//
World Wildlife Day
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
//HOLIDAYS//
National Grammar Day, Hug a GI Day
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
//HOLIDAYS//
National Multiple Personality Day, National Absinthe Day
//SPORTS//
Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
//HOLIDAYS//
National Employee Appreciation Day, National Salesperson Day, Oreo Day, National Frozen Food Day, Middle Name Pride Day, National Dress Day
//MOVIES//
Pixar’s Onward, The Way Back, The Banker, First Cow, Hope Gap, Spenser Confidential, The Burnt Orange Heresy, Go Back to China
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
//HOLIDAYS//
National Be Heard Day, National Day of Unplugging, National Cereal Day, National Crown Roast of Pork Day
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
//HOLIDAYS//
International Women’s Day, Daylight Saving Time begins, National Proofreading Day
MONDAY, MARCH 9
//HOLIDAYS//
National Napping Day, National Barbie Day, National Meatball Day
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
//HOLIDAYS//
National Pack Your Lunch Day, Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, National Sleep Awareness Week, Girl Scout Week, National Landline Telephone Day
//SPORTS//
The Players Championship PGA
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
//HOLIDAYS//
National Worship of Tools Day, National Promposal Day
//SPORTS//
2020 SheBelieves Cup
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
//HOLIDAYS//
National Girl Scout Day, Popcorn Lover’s Day
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
//HOLIDAYS//
Friday the 13th, World Sleep Day, Jewel Day, Earmuff Day, National K9 Veterans Day
//MOVIES//
Bloodshot, My Spy, Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, I Still Believe, Inside the Rain, The Roads Not Taken, The Informer
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
//HOLIDAYS//
Pi Day, Potato Chip Day, Campfire Birthday Week, Learn about Butterflies Day
//SPORTS//
2020 World Women’s Curling Championship
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
//HOLIDAYS//
JUNO Awards, World Consumer Rights Day, Ides of March, Red Nose Day, Poison Prevention Week
//SPORTS//
March Madness Begins – Selection Sunday, 2020 Arctic Winter Games
MONDAY, MARCH 16
//HOLIDAYS//
Game Developer’s Conference, National Freedom of Information Day, National Artichoke Day, National Corn Dog Day
//SPORTS//
2020 World Figure Skating Championships
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
//HOLIDAYS//
St. Patrick’s Day, Corned Beef and Cabbage Day
//MOVIES//
I Am Patrick
//SPORTS//
First Four
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
//HOLIDAYS//
Awkward Moments Day, Supreme Sacrifice Day, National Biodiesel Day
//SPORTS//
First Four
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
//HOLIDAYS//
First Day of Spring, Tea for Two Tuesday, Absolutely Incredible Kid Day, National Let’s Laugh Day, National Poultry Day
//SPORTS//
NCAA Tournament Round 1
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
//HOLIDAYS//
International Day of Happiness, World Storytelling Day, French Language Day, National Kick Butts Day, National Proposal Day, National Ravioli Day
//MOVIES//
A Quiet Place: Part II, The Climb, The Truth
//SPORTS//
NCAA Tournament Round 1
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
//HOLIDAYS//
Twitter’s Birthday, Elimination of Racial Discrimination Day, World Poetry Day, World Down Syndrome Day, Credit Card Reduction Day, Fragrance Day, International Sports Car Racing Day, National Quilting Day, International Day of Forests, National Common Courtesy Day, National French Bread Day
//SPORTS//
NCAA Tournament Round 2
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
//HOLIDAYS//
World Water Day, National Goof Off Day
//SPORTS//
NCAA Tournament Round 2
MONDAY, MARCH 23
//HOLIDAYS//
National Puppy Day, Melba Toast Day, National Chip and Dip Day, Near Miss Day, World Meteorological Day
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
//HOLIDAYS//
American Diabetes Association Alert Day, Agriculture Day, National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day, National Cheesesteak Day, World Tuberculosis Day
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
//HOLIDAYS//
Tolkien Reading Day, International Waffle Day
//SPORTS//
2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
//HOLIDAYS//
National Spinach Day, Purple Day, National Cleaning Week, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day
//SPORTS//
MLB Season Begins, Sweet 16
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
National “Joe” Day
//MOVIES//
Mulan, Saint Maud, Military Wives
//SPORTS//
Sweet 16
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
//HOLIDAYS//
Earth Hour Day, Mom & Pop Business Owners Day, Something on a Stick Day, Respect Your Cat Day
//SPORTS//
Elite 8
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
//HOLIDAYS//
Smoke and Mirrors Day
//SPORTS//
Elite 8
MONDAY, MARCH 30
//HOLIDAYS//
Doctor’s Day, National Take a Walk in the Park Day, I am in Control Day, Turkey Neck Soup Day
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
//HOLIDAYS//
Equal Pay Day Crayon Day, Bunsen Burner Day, National Clam on the Half Shell Day, World Backup Day
//SPORTS//
2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship