Social Sidekick: Your Monthly Guide to Social Holidays

From basketball brackets to green beer, the month of March is chock-full of entertainment for your social calendar. As winter takes a backseat, spring into action by planning for celebrations around women, puppies and much more. Below we’ve shared all the social media holiday highlights, so you can create content that resonates best with your brand.

CELEBRATE MARCH

//CULTURE//

Women’s History Month, Music in Our Schools Month, Irish Heritage Month, Social Workers Month, National Credit Education Month

//HEALTH//

Nutrition Month, American Red Cross Month, March for Meals, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, National Caffeine Awareness Month, National Cheerleading Safety Month, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, National Kidney Month, Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month

//FOOD//

Peanut Month, National Celery Month, National Frozen Food Month, National Flour Month, National Noodle Month, National Sauce Month

//FUN//

Craft Month, National Umbrella Month

//Monday//

#ManCrushMonday or #MCM, #MondayBlues, #MotivationMonday, #MarketingMonday

//Tuesday//

#TransformationTuesday or #TT, #TravelTuesday, #TongueOutTuesday, #Tunesday

//Wednesday//

#WomanCrushWednesday, #WineWednesday, #WellnessWednesday

//Thursday//

#TBT or #ThrowbackThursday, #Thursdate, #ThoughtfulThursday, #ThankfulThursday

//Friday//

#FollowFriday or #FF, #FlashbackFriday or #FBF, #FridayFeeling, #FridayReads

//Saturday//

#Caturday, #SexySaturday

//Sunday//

#SundayFunday, #SelfieSunday, #Sinday

WEEKLY MARCH SOCIAL HOLIDAYS AND MORE

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

//HOLIDAYS//

National Freedom Day

MONDAY, MARCH 2

//HOLIDAYS//

National Read Across America Day, Dr. Seuss Day, Old Stuff Day

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

//HOLIDAYS//

World Wildlife Day

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

//HOLIDAYS//

National Grammar Day, Hug a GI Day

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

//HOLIDAYS//

National Multiple Personality Day, National Absinthe Day

//SPORTS//

Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

//HOLIDAYS//

National Employee Appreciation Day, National Salesperson Day, Oreo Day, National Frozen Food Day, Middle Name Pride Day, National Dress Day

//MOVIES//

Pixar’s Onward, The Way Back, The Banker, First Cow, Hope Gap, Spenser Confidential, The Burnt Orange Heresy, Go Back to China

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

//HOLIDAYS//

National Be Heard Day, National Day of Unplugging, National Cereal Day, National Crown Roast of Pork Day

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

//HOLIDAYS//

International Women’s Day, Daylight Saving Time begins, National Proofreading Day

MONDAY, MARCH 9

//HOLIDAYS//

National Napping Day, National Barbie Day, National Meatball Day

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

//HOLIDAYS//

National Pack Your Lunch Day, Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, National Sleep Awareness Week, Girl Scout Week, National Landline Telephone Day

//SPORTS//

The Players Championship PGA

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

//HOLIDAYS//

National Worship of Tools Day, National Promposal Day

//SPORTS//

2020 SheBelieves Cup

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

//HOLIDAYS//

National Girl Scout Day, Popcorn Lover’s Day

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

//HOLIDAYS//

Friday the 13th, World Sleep Day, Jewel Day, Earmuff Day, National K9 Veterans Day

//MOVIES//

Bloodshot, My Spy, Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, I Still Believe, Inside the Rain, The Roads Not Taken, The Informer

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

//HOLIDAYS//

Pi Day, Potato Chip Day, Campfire Birthday Week, Learn about Butterflies Day

//SPORTS//

2020 World Women’s Curling Championship

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

//HOLIDAYS//

JUNO Awards, World Consumer Rights Day, Ides of March, Red Nose Day, Poison Prevention Week

//SPORTS//

March Madness Begins – Selection Sunday, 2020 Arctic Winter Games

MONDAY, MARCH 16

//HOLIDAYS//

Game Developer’s Conference, National Freedom of Information Day, National Artichoke Day, National Corn Dog Day

//SPORTS//

2020 World Figure Skating Championships

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

//HOLIDAYS//

St. Patrick’s Day, Corned Beef and Cabbage Day

//MOVIES//

I Am Patrick

//SPORTS//

First Four

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

//HOLIDAYS//

Awkward Moments Day, Supreme Sacrifice Day, National Biodiesel Day

//SPORTS//

First Four

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

//HOLIDAYS//

First Day of Spring, Tea for Two Tuesday, Absolutely Incredible Kid Day, National Let’s Laugh Day, National Poultry Day

//SPORTS//

NCAA Tournament Round 1

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

//HOLIDAYS//

International Day of Happiness, World Storytelling Day, French Language Day, National Kick Butts Day, National Proposal Day, National Ravioli Day

//MOVIES//

A Quiet Place: Part II, The Climb, The Truth

//SPORTS//

NCAA Tournament Round 1

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

//HOLIDAYS//

Twitter’s Birthday, Elimination of Racial Discrimination Day, World Poetry Day, World Down Syndrome Day, Credit Card Reduction Day, Fragrance Day, International Sports Car Racing Day, National Quilting Day, International Day of Forests, National Common Courtesy Day, National French Bread Day

//SPORTS//

NCAA Tournament Round 2

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

//HOLIDAYS//

World Water Day, National Goof Off Day

//SPORTS//

NCAA Tournament Round 2

MONDAY, MARCH 23

//HOLIDAYS//

National Puppy Day, Melba Toast Day, National Chip and Dip Day, Near Miss Day, World Meteorological Day

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

//HOLIDAYS//

American Diabetes Association Alert Day, Agriculture Day, National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day, National Cheesesteak Day, World Tuberculosis Day

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

//HOLIDAYS//

Tolkien Reading Day, International Waffle Day

//SPORTS//

2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

//HOLIDAYS//

National Spinach Day, Purple Day, National Cleaning Week, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day

//SPORTS//

MLB Season Begins, Sweet 16

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

National “Joe” Day

//MOVIES//

Mulan, Saint Maud, Military Wives

//SPORTS//

Sweet 16

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

//HOLIDAYS//

Earth Hour Day, Mom & Pop Business Owners Day, Something on a Stick Day, Respect Your Cat Day

//SPORTS//

Elite 8

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

//HOLIDAYS//

Smoke and Mirrors Day

//SPORTS//

Elite 8

MONDAY, MARCH 30

//HOLIDAYS//

Doctor’s Day, National Take a Walk in the Park Day, I am in Control Day, Turkey Neck Soup Day

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

//HOLIDAYS//

Equal Pay Day Crayon Day, Bunsen Burner Day, National Clam on the Half Shell Day, World Backup Day

//SPORTS//

2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship