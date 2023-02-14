As a leading innovator in the digital space, Meltwater has been paving the way for businesses since 2001. With our commitment to driving change and breaking down barriers, we are proud to introduce a revolutionary new update – our Arabic User Interface.

This powerful addition to our platform opens up a world of possibilities for businesses everywhere, enabling them to harness the full potential of their marketing efforts through our exceptional suite of tools and services.

Table of Content

The Why: Breaking Barriers and Building Capabilities

At Meltwater, we believe in embracing cultural diversity and catering to the needs of our diverse customer base. That's why we are proud to offer support in Arabic, one of the world's most widely spoken languages with a massive 313 million native speakers.

The Market: Conquer a Digitally Growing Language

Arabic is the official language in 28 countries, including some of the fastest-growing economies in the Middle East and Africa. As a language of the future, it's crucial for businesses to have a strong online presence in this language.

The Middle East is a digital powerhouse with a wealth of resources, governments promoting tourism, and a growing internet population primarily speaking Arabic. With Meltwater's Arabic UI, we are providing businesses in the region with the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve in the constantly evolving industry landscape.

The Value: Groundbreaking Features in your Native Language

Our Arabic User Interface provides a personalized experience for our Arab users, allowing them to seamlessly navigate through our platform and leverage its powerful features for better monitoring, analysis, and engagement.

Smarter Decisions with Arabic UI

Providing a native language option in the app simplifies data comprehension, enabling users to make faster, smarter decisions. The localized interface enhances user experience, leading to quicker, more effective navigation. Increased Productivity

The streamlined interface enables users to focus on their tasks, saving time and increasing efficiency. Effective Communication

You can track and analyze information more effectively, leading to better communication and quicker decision-making. Wider Accessibility

The inclusion of the Arabic language broadens app accessibility and enhances users' reach to a larger customer base. User Satisfaction Guaranteed

The Arabic UI demonstrates Meltwater's commitment to catering to its Arabic-speaking users, boosting user satisfaction and loyalty.

The Usage: How to Set Arabic as Your Preferred Language in Meltwater?

Users can easily set up Arabic as their preferred display language via two easy steps.

1. Go to Profile settings under Account.

2. From the Language drop-down under Preferences, simply choose Arabic.

Done! Meltwater is now in Arabic

Once done, all parts of the Meltwater UI will be automatically translated into Arabic. Search results will continue to display the language of their original search.

The Impact: Empowering Businesses to Succeed in the Global Landscape

Meltwater is committed to breaking down language barriers and making its platform accessible to all. With the introduction of the Arabic User Interface, businesses in the rapidly growing EMEA region can now take advantage of our extensive features, such as media monitoring, social listening, and sales intelligence, to make informed decisions about their social and media presence.

The result is a more intuitive, efficient, and productive experience that leads to better communication, increased user satisfaction, and ultimately, improved marketing performance.

Join worldwide businesses that have already made the smart choice with Meltwater. Request a demo today and see for yourself how our Arabic UI can empower your business to succeed in the global landscape.