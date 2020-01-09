What Social Community Management Used to Be

Social community management is an important part of maintaining a social presence for any organization. Using a tool with community management capabilities will not only make your social activities easier, but it will also maximize their effectiveness. Though usually used by the Community Manager, the community section in the Meltwater Buzz social marketing suite provides valuable insights to departments from marketing and PR all the way to the C-suite.

Many of the social management actions companies used to perform manually can now be completed using Buzz, such as:

Segmenting and organizing audience groups

Tracking individual followers and fans

Interacting with influencers

Retrieving data and insights from a segment of your audience members

Manage and Organize your Audience Members with Social Profile Tagging

Within Meltwater Buzz, the Community tab offers a number of options that help you organize, track and gain insight from your audience activity. It allows you to locate your Twitter followers and followings and to see and select the Facebook users who have liked your page. The Community tab breaks down each user’s online presence and displays details such as:

Reach, Rank and Influence (how many people their individual profile is connected to and their social importance on a scale of 1-10, 10 being most important)

(how many people their individual profile is connected to and their social importance on a scale of 1-10, 10 being most important) Relationship Source (where they first interacted with your Facebook and/or Twitter)

(where they first interacted with your Facebook and/or Twitter) Methods of Engagement (options to retweet, post, share and more within the platform)

(options to retweet, post, share and more within the platform) Tagged Group (your customized, segmented audience group or groups for each user, described in further detail below)

How-to and Client Examples

Social profiles will help you better understand the makeup of your social community members, as well as target your social efforts to specific subset groups. Here are a few examples of how Buzz clients have used tags:

Banking

In order to track customers within different product lines or segment their audience by relationship, many banks track both individuals and organizations in order to best understand how they can interact with their community. Common areas of segmentation include but aren’t limited to:

Product Lines – Personal banking customers, small businesses, small business loan customers, home mortgages, personal lending

– Personal banking customers, small businesses, small business loan customers, home mortgages, personal lending Relationships – Brand ambassadors, customer complaints, satisfied customers, employees, partners, vendors, community organizations

Education

Universities in particular have the need to follow many different audience groups concurrently. After tagging users on their social profiles, go to the Community tab, select the Analysis dropdown and then “Contacts by Tag.” Here you can see a graphical list of community members, based on their tags. Within this list, you can click on any group to see individual users, take action, export a list or find the most influential people within any category. Popular ways to break out audiences for schools, universities and educational institutions are the following:

Alumni (by graduation year), current students, prospective students, parents, teachers, athletes, award organizations, departments/schools (i.e. business, dental, nursing, etc.) and more

Summary

The Community capabilities in Buzz are an excellent way to groom a new community manager, ensure the effectiveness of a social media director or translate the impact of your customer/audience engagement to C-suite executives.

Be sure to explore the many options within this area, including those not mentioned in this blog post, or get in touch with your Meltwater account manager to learn more.

