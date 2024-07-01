For brands anywhere, Instagram is a great way to connect with their audience and grow their brand awareness. A large part of seeing success on the platform comes down to timing: when do you post to ensure that most of your audience can see and interact with your content?



In this blog we cover the best times to post Instagram content for an audience in Saudi Arabia.

Content:

The Best Time to Post on Instagram in Saudi Arabia

Instagram Insights: The Benefits of an Optimised Posting Schedule

The Best Time to Post on a Monday in Saudi Arabia

The Best Time to Post on a Tuesday in Saudi Arabia

The Best Time to Post on a Wednesday in Saudi Arabia

The Best Time to Post on a Thursday in Saudi Arabia

The Best Time to Post on a Friday in Saudi Arabia

The Best Time to Post on a Saturday in Saudi Arabia

The Best Time to Post on a Sunday in Saudi Arabia

The Best Time to Post Reels on Instagram in Saudi Arabia

How Meltwater Helps You Post to Your Specific Audience



If you are managing an Instagram account targeting a Saudi audience, knowing the peak times to post on each day can lead to increased visibility. It gives your content the best chance to work with the Instagram algorithm and drive engagement.

The best day of the week to post

The best day of the week to post on Instagram in Saudi Arabia is Saturday. Thursday also tends to see high user activity, making it the best weekday to post.



The worst day of the week to post

While there is no day that is particularly underwhelming compared to any other day, Sunday late nights are statistically the worst times for engagement.

Ineffective posting times

Posting regular content late at night, especially after 23h00, will generate minimal traffic and engagement. While Fridays and Saturdays see higher engagement later on in the evening, it is not advised to schedule content for later than 23h00.

The Best Time to Post on a Monday in Saudi Arabia

In general, the highest engagement rates usually occur at specific times during the weekday. This is usually in line with when the populace start their day or after work or school. The best time to post on a Monday is in the early morning, between 08h00 and 09h00. Another optimal posting window is after 19h00, as people start to wind down from their workday.

The Best Time to Post on a Tuesday in Saudi Arabia

On Tuesdays, engagement peaks at 09h00 and remains strong throughout the morning. Posting later in the evening, between 20h00 and 21h00, is also ideal. These time frames capture both the start of the day and evening relaxation time.

The Best Time to Post on a Wednesday in Saudi Arabia



Content performs best when posted between 11h00 and 12h00, capturing users during their lunch breaks. Engagement spikes again in the late evening, around 22h00.

The Best Time to Post on a Thursday in Saudi Arabia

Thursday is, on average, the best performing weekday for engagement. Posting in the late morning, from 10h00 to 12h00, is best. Posts in the evening, anytime after 20h00, also perform well as people prepare for the weekend.

The Best Time to Post on a Friday in Saudi Arabia

Engagement is high in the late evening, around 22h00 - 23h00, as people wind down from the week and look ahead to the weekend.

The Best Time to Post on a Saturday in Saudi Arabia

The highest engagement generally occurs over a Saturday as Instagram users relax and enjoy the weekend. Late morning, around 11h00, tends to have excellent engagement rates, as does content posted between 21h00 and 22h00.

The Best Time to Post on a Sunday in Saudi Arabia

Posting between 10h00 and 12h00, and around 17h00 sees good engagement as people prepare for the week ahead.

The Best Time to Post Reels on Instagram in Saudi Arabia



With Instagram Reels, the best times align closely with those for regular posts. However, they usually reach peak engagement a little later than Instagram posts.

The average best time to post Reels in Saudi Arabia is:

Monday: 20h00

Tuesday: 20h00

Wednesday: 21h00

Thursday: 21h00

Friday: 21h00

Saturday: 22h00

Sunday: 21h00

How Meltwater Helps You Post to Your Specific Audience

The best time to post on Instagram in Saudi Arabia depends on your brand, your followers, and their behaviour. Using social media management tools to use data to determine the best time for you to publish will help take your content to the next level.





Melwater’s social media management suite helps you get the best out of your content in a fast-paced digital environment.





Get in touch with us for a free platform demo.





