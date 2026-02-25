How Ice Hockey Won Big at the 2026 Winter Games

Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis found that ice hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games captured a 17% share of voice of 3.84 million total traditional, digital, and social media mentions. Fueled by the NHL’s return to Winter Games play, near-equal buzz around women’s and men’s competition, and crossover cultural moments like Heated Rivalry, the sport generated 644,000 mentions and 53 million engagement actions. Social platforms — particularly TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and X — amplified debate, fandom, and storytelling, revealing how overlapping fan communities drove record visibility and engagement for the game on a global stage.

If you predicted ice hockey dominating the Winter Games rinks this year, you deserve a gold medal. Of the 3.84 million traditional, digital, and social media mentions about the 2026 Winter Games, 644,000, or 17%, were about ice hockey. By comparison, figure skating, which was also popular, only achieved 4% share of voice (SOV).

Fueled by elite play, high stakes, compelling human interest stories, and, of course, pop culture, ice hockey beat out dozens of other sports to capture global attention. In the end, Team USA got the gold in both the men’s and women’s tournaments, achieving generational and record-setting victories. But along the way, overlapping fan bases helped make the sport one of the most visible and buzzworthy of them all.

We used Explore+ to zero in on how ice hockey became a lightning rod for viewers and media outlets alike. From the NHL to Heated Rivalry, here’s what got the world talking about ice hockey during the 2026 Winter Games.

The NHL’s Comeback Dominated Ice Hockey Conversation

NHL players’ participation, a first since 2014, was a major driver of Olympic ice hockey discussion, accounting for 22% of all mentions and 20% of all engagement.

The NHL paused its regular season to accommodate 147 players, from all 32 teams, to represent 11 countries in the Games. And while that choice was a complex one, it paid off big for the league’s visibility on the world stage.

It's interesting to note that in our analysis of three key topics, discussion about the NHL in the Winter Games dominated on text-based social platforms that lend themselves to intra-community debate. For example, in comparison to mentions about injuries and diversity/representation, discussion related to the NHL accounted for:

86% SOV of Reddit mentions

90% SOV of Bluesky mentions

89% SOV of X mentions

Reddit in particular gave dedicated hockey fans the chance to connect with like-minded peers within the larger swirl of Olympics conversation. Chatter occurred both in general subreddits like r/hockey, but also in ones dedicated to the league like r/nhl, r/leafs, r/ColoradoAvalanche, and more. As a result, instead of competing with Winter Games conversation, the NHL was able to capture it, activating (and likely growing) its existing fanbases.

Women’s Hockey Conversation Reached Near Parity with Men’s

Women’s teams, players, and games generated 48% of Winter Games ice hockey conversation that distinguished between the men’s and women’s teams.

With near parity with men, the buzz about women’s teams supports the case for greater brand investment in pro women’s ice hockey worldwide. At the very least, the data points to existing and potential fans who want to see more diversity reflected on the ice.

For example, conversation about the men’s teams focused on the NHL, world records, and the USA-Canada rivalry. Conversation about the women’s teams, on the other hand, largely elevated stories about representation.

Laila Edwards generated about 2% of overall Winter Games hockey mentions. She became the first Black woman to score for and win a Winter Games medal with Team USA. Meanwhile, Hilary Knight, one of three out LGBTQ members of Team USA, generated 6.5% of mentions, making her one of the most influential individual athletes in the tournament.

Heated Rivalry Had Its Winter Games Moments

This TikTok from NBC New York linking Heated Rivalry with the Winter Games has generated over 642,000 engagement actions since it was posted on February 2, 2026.

Speaking of gay representation, Heated Rivalry hype carried over into the Winter Games. About 2% of the ice hockey mentions, and 7.5% of the engagement, were about the HBO Max/Crave series, with about three quarters of the discussion occurring on TikTok alone.

Notably, about 25% of the Heated Rivalry engagement was generated by content about the real-life romance between Sweden’s Anna Kjellbin and Finland’s player Ronja Savolainen. On social media, individual users and media outlets alike compared the engaged couple, on opposite sides of an historic ice hockey rivalry, to the main characters of the show.

Final Thoughts

Ice hockey generated significant discussion during the 2026 Winter Games, and it was all thanks to overlapping, existing fan bases. NHL fans, women’s sports fans, Heated Rivalry fans, and more converged on the competition with the kind of intensity that niche sports institutions could only dream of.

As the NHL regular season and the IIHF Women's World Championship resume, excitement is high among ice hockey fans. For brands directly, or even tangentially, tied to the sport, now’s the time to tap into that moment.

