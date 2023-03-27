Customer Experience Dashboard Basics

Major analysts and countless surveys have confirmed that Customer Experience is now leading the key concerns of marketing and Consumer Insights professionals:

“ 1 in 3 customers will leave a brand they love after just one bad experience, while 92% would completely abandon a company after two or three negative interactions.” (Source: PWC - Report Future of CX)

will leave a brand they love after just one bad experience, while 92% would completely abandon a company after two or three negative interactions.” (Source: PWC - Report Future of CX) " 86% of buyers will pay more for a great customer experience." (source: Forbes)

of buyers will pay more for a great customer experience." (source: Forbes) Customer experience drives over two-thirds of customer loyalty, outperforming price and brand combined - (source: Gartner)

Keeping your customers happy is the best way to foster growth opportunities. That’s why monitoring customer experience is essential.

Large consumer brands have another challenge when it comes to monitoring customer experience: gathering and processing all the information about customer experience from different touch points from all over the world. It's not easy to understand customer satisfaction from customers coming from New York, London, Madrid, Sydney or Shanghai if you don’t use the same tools or the same metrics.

Table of Contents

Create a Customer Experience Dashboard with Radarly

With its Customer Experience product, Meltwater Radarly combines multi-source data in a single application to streamline monitoring and analysis.

Reconciling multiple CX-oriented sources in the same place

Radarly provides several types of data allowing you to monitor the experience of your customers, buying and consuming your products or shopping in your stores:

First, it gathers the major sources of ratings and reviews, allowing to fund the basis of our CX analysis framework .

. As a consumer intelligence platform with social data at its core, Radarly also ingests social data to add online public conversations to the analysis.

with social data at its core, Radarly also ingests social data to add online public conversations to the analysis. Finally, Radarly gives you the optional ability to add first-party data, to incorporate relevant internal data points like surveys, NPS scores, etc.

Reconciling CX data from the Western world to China

One of the major advantages of using Radarly to monitor your customer experience is that it provides a unified view of CX in both the Western world and China, as we are adding the four major Chinese e-commerce and store rating platforms to our toolbox.

Tip: Learn more about How To Stay On Top With Meltwater's Chinese Social Media Monitoring Tool and take a look at the top Chinese Social Media Apps, Sites & Platforms.

Let’s have a look at these new platforms:

Dianping

Dianping is China's number one marketplace for urban and lifestyle services and O2O (online to offline) platform. The app provides merchant information and a lot of consumer reviews. Dianping has more than 260 million active users per month and over 100 million user-generated reviews. The company is the merger of two giant Chinese Apps: Dazhong Dianping - literally translated into “Public Reviews” - (mostly for food, services, and place of interest reviews) and Meituan (China’s biggest food delivery app) that covers a wide range of its user needs as it combines features of Groupon, Deliveroo, Tripadvisor, and Yelp!

Taobao

Taobao is a Chinese online shopping platform launched by Alibaba in 2003. Taobao is a C2C platform, similar to Amazon or Ebay with 300 Million Daily Active Users (As of 2019). Merchants on Taobao are primarily individuals and small businesses – there are more than 10 million of them.

Tmall

Tmall, formerly Taobao Mall, is a Chinese-language website for business-to-consumer (B2C) online retail, spun off from Taobao, operated in China by Alibaba Group. It is a platform for local Chinese and international businesses to sell brand-name goods to consumers in Greater China. It has over 500 Million Monthly Active Users, as of February 2018 and owns more than 55% of China’s B2C e-commerce market shares. Tmall was set up largely because consumers felt more comfortable buying goods from a company directly rather than from an individual.

JD.com

JD or Jing Dong is the largest self-operated e-commerce enterprise in China and a major competitor of Tmall. JD has a strong focus on electronic devices but has rapidly been winning shares in the fresh grocery delivery, health supplements, fashion, and maternity care market. One of JD’s main differentiators when compared with Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall is JD’s fulfillment service.

In-Store Customer Experience Dashboards

Customer Experience is now everything: the in-store experience remains crucial for winning and retaining customers. If you have stores everywhere in the world, you can retrieve ratings and reviews from Google Reviews to assess the performance of each store.

However, even though Google Reviews is hugely developed worldwide, it struggles to enter some markets like China. Chinese consumers are used to using local platforms to share their thoughts on a specific store. That’s why adding Dianping reviews will help provide an exhaustive view of the performance of your stores, including the Chinese stores.

Understanding Chinese consumers while they engage with your point of sale can provide huge insights to underpin your strategic decision-making.

Let’s have a deeper look at what you will be able to analyze:

First, CX allows you to rate all your stores based on all the reviews aggregated in our software. At a glance, you’ll be able to know not only what are the top stores but also to identify which ones are the worst rated so that you can put more effort into improving the experience of your customers in those stores.

Then, as we structure the raw ratings and reviews into categories and subcategories, users are able to run analysis reports in a way that is easier, more in-depth, and faster, resulting in more instant access to actionable insights. This way, users will have a clearer understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, whether they are at the point of sale itself (accessibility, hygiene, atmosphere, etc), at the in-store experience (after-sales, reception, complaints, etc) or tied to the services offered (delivery, fidelity, etc).

Using a CX Dashboard for assessing your products

The same analysis can be applied to your products. Consumers from the United States, Europe, or China won’t have the same expectations regarding your products and the way they are distributed online. Monitoring reviews on specific e-commerce websites that lead the local market is key in this search for understanding how satisfied your consumers were when buying your products.

Offering ratings and reviews directly from the most important e-commerce websites in China will help to better understand how you are positioned in this market with such important potential in terms of growth.

Monitoring reviews from Tmall, Taobao and JD.com will help you better understand what Chinese consumers think about your products, and spot interesting ways to improve your distribution, the packaging of your products or any other improvement that can help to boost your international sales.

Again, let’s have a look at the type of analysis you can run, thanks to our software:

First, it gives you the distribution broken down by ratings but also the evolution over time, allowing you to follow how performance can vary through time. Also, you get the average rating calculated from all the sources, giving you an instant picture of your overall customer experience performance.

Another interesting report that our customers can run with Customer Experience is a granular analysis of the products. Using filters, they can perform a deep dive customer experience analysis, looking at the franchise, as a whole, the different product ranges and then at the specific products themselves. This way, our clients are able to get at-a-glance views of each level of the analysis, providing them with strategic information to improve their product portfolio.

Thanks to our advanced data structuring capabilities, we are able to organize the data in order to get a better understanding of the customer experience by category. In the example below, the brand wants to have a better view of different attributes like features, price & value, product use, product benefits and so on.

Monitoring “Affect” is also very useful to assess what your customers think about your products, allowing you to point out what works and what to improve. This way, you are able to analyze your product offer but also what surrounds your product like packaging, delivery, and more.

Take a free tour today!