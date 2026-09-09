Mark Jackson
Global Director of Marketing Analytics
Mark Jackson leads Global Marketing Analytics at Meltwater, using enterprise data, first-party intelligence, and AI to support better commercial decision-making. With more than 20 years of experience across SaaS, fintech, telecommunications, and consulting, Mark has led marketing transformation, product marketing, growth, and go-to-market strategy for organizations. He specializes in bridging the gap between technical innovation and commercial adoption.
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Top Consumer Insights Tools & Companies 2026
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7 Top Audience Segmentation Tools 2026
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Top 8 Customer Intelligence Platforms & Software 2026
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How to Track Influencers Instagram Stories
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How To Write an Influencer Marketing Request for Proposal [Free Template]
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What Is Influence? Our Influencer Score
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The Story of Huawei and 11 Influencers
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How To Find and Collaborate with Influential Clients
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Top 20 Instagram Influencers for Coachella 2023
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Value-Based Marketing With Influencers
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Influencer Inspiration: Dove raises the bar with its #ArmsUp campaign
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What Are Key Opinion Leaders?
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The Pay Gap in Influencer Marketing
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How to Create a Marketing Campaign Brief Template
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How To Do Influencer Marketing On Facebook
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Influencer Inspiration: How Dylan Mckeever Got Lemons and Made Damn Good Lemonade
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How To Perform an Instagram Influencer Audit
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Influencer Marketing Inspiration: Tuft & Needle
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Should Your Brand Be On Instagram Live?
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How Does Meltwater Influencer Search Work?
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Meltwater Influencer Marketing User Guide: Getting Started on Klear!
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Top Influencer Marketing Certificates To Add To Your LinkedIn
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What Is Discord and Why Should We Talk About It?
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How to Use Ecommerce Influencer Marketing to Grow Your Business
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