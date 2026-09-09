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Mark Jackson

Global Director of Marketing Analytics

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Mark Jackson leads Global Marketing Analytics at Meltwater, using enterprise data, first-party intelligence, and AI to support better commercial decision-making. With more than 20 years of experience across SaaS, fintech, telecommunications, and consulting, Mark has led marketing transformation, product marketing, growth, and go-to-market strategy for organizations. He specializes in bridging the gap between technical innovation and commercial adoption.

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Marketing

Top Consumer Insights Tools & Companies 2026

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Marketing

7 Top Audience Segmentation Tools 2026

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Marketing

Top 8 Customer Intelligence Platforms & Software 2026

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3D Illustration of icons on how to track Instagram Stories

Marketing

How to Track Influencers Instagram Stories

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Marketing

How To Write an Influencer Marketing Request for Proposal [Free Template]

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Photo of an influencer called Jack Morris for explaining our influencer score and what influence is

Marketing

What Is Influence? Our Influencer Score

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Marketing

The Story of Huawei and 11 Influencers

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Marketing

How To Find and Collaborate with Influential Clients

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Marketing

Top 20 Instagram Influencers for Coachella 2023

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Marketing

Value-Based Marketing With Influencers

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Marketing

Influencer Inspiration: Dove raises the bar with its #ArmsUp campaign

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Marketing

What Are Key Opinion Leaders?

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Marketing

The Pay Gap in Influencer Marketing

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Marketing

How to Create a Marketing Campaign Brief Template

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Marketing

How To Do Influencer Marketing On Facebook

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Marketing

Influencer Inspiration: How Dylan Mckeever Got Lemons and Made Damn Good Lemonade

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3D illustration of a smartphone, an Instagram icon, and influencer profiles for our blog on how to perform an Instagram influencer audit

Marketing

How To Perform an Instagram Influencer Audit

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Marketing

Influencer Marketing Inspiration: Tuft & Needle

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Marketing

Should Your Brand Be On Instagram Live?

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Meltwater Influencer Search

Marketing

How Does Meltwater Influencer Search Work?

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Marketing

Meltwater Influencer Marketing User Guide: Getting Started on Klear!

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Marketing

Top Influencer Marketing Certificates To Add To Your LinkedIn

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Marketing

What Is Discord and Why Should We Talk About It?

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3D Illustration of icons showcasing ecommerce influencer marketing

Marketing

How to Use Ecommerce Influencer Marketing to Grow Your Business

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