Chris Hackney
Chief Product Officer
Chris Hackney is a technology executive and leader with a proven track record of driving innovation and growth for B2B SaaS companies. He has served as Meltwater's Chief Product Officer since April 2024.
Marketing
Control Your Narrative: Meltwater’s 2026 Mid-Year Release
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Marketing
9.5M AI citations analyzed: How LinkedIn content wins AI search
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Marketing
How Meltwater is Putting Brand Builders Back in Control
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Marketing
Unlock a More Powerful You, with Meltwater’s 2024 Year-End Release
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Marketing
How Our 2024 Mid-Year Release Changes the Game
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