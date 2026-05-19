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Chris Hackney

Chief Product Officer
Headshot of Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater

Chris Hackney is a technology executive and leader with a proven track record of driving innovation and growth for B2B SaaS companies. He has served as Meltwater's Chief Product Officer since April 2024.

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Marketing

Control Your Narrative: Meltwater’s 2026 Mid-Year Release

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Marketing

9.5M AI citations analyzed: How LinkedIn content wins AI search

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Marketing

How Meltwater is Putting Brand Builders Back in Control

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Marketing

Unlock a More Powerful You, with Meltwater’s 2024 Year-End Release

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A man using a laptop, alongside images of Meltwater's 2024 mid-year product release features.

Marketing

How Our 2024 Mid-Year Release Changes the Game

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