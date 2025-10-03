Mashable: What social listening tells us about Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl viral moments
Press Release
Oct 3, 2025
When Taylor Swift’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropped, the internet lit up – and opinions were everywhere. From X to Reddit to Instagram, conversations about the album flooded social channels, with sentiment ranging from positive to negative to neutral.
Meltwater’s social listening and analytics tools tracked the buzz, revealing:
- 1.32 million mentions on X alone
- 81.7K mentions on Reddit, the second-most active platform
Sentiment breakdown: 975K neutral mentions, 492K positive mentions, and 105K negative mentions
Read the full article here: Mashable, Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' is here, and the internet is divided
Meltwater helps brands turn this flood of online conversation into actionable intelligence by:
- Monitoring mentions across social and digital platforms to understand the full scope of conversations around a topic, product, or campaign
Analyzing sentiment and engagement trends to identify how audiences feel and respond in real time
- Providing insights on spikes and emerging narratives so teams can react quickly and strategically
As brands navigate viral moments, fast-moving conversations, and diverse audience sentiment, Meltwater stands ready as a leader in media intelligence and AI-powered social listening, helping organizations track, analyze, and act on insights for confident, data-driven decision-making.
Meltwater is a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, helping over 27,000 brands worldwide understand and shape their stories across media, social and LLM environments. Learn more about Meltwater.