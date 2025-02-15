In the Super Bowl’s high-stakes media environment, brand wins aren’t defined by airtime alone, they’re driven by how effectively on-screen moments spark conversation online.

An ADWEEK article highlights how Nike emerged as a top winner of Super Bowl 59, including Meltwater data that revealed the brand generated the most social media engagement of any Super Bowl advertiser, powered by its “So Win” campaign.

Read the full article here: ADWEEK, Nike’s Logo Dominated the Super Bowl Broadcast

Meltwater’s media monitoring and social listening capabilities give brands a complete view of Super Bowl–driven conversations:

Track real-time conversation spikes: Instantly identify which viral moments, athletes, halftime performers, or celebrity appearances are driving the most attention across platforms, from X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to broadcast and news coverage.

Analyze sentiment and narrative: Understand not just the volume of mentions, but how fans are reacting, enabling rapid amplification of positive buzz or mitigation of negative coverage.

Benchmark competition: Compare share of voice and engagement against other advertisers to see which campaigns are delivering maximum impact.

Source-specific insights: Pinpoint where conversations are trending—social, news, forums, or broadcast—to guide timely responses and strategy adjustments.

