PR Week: How Meltwater is scaling AI leadership with the addition of Antony Cousins

Meltwater recently appointed Antony Cousins as VP of Product to spearhead the growth of the Mira AI and the company’s broader AI suite. Reporting to Chief Product Officer Chris Hackney, Cousins oversees a specialized team of nearly 70 engineers and 17 product specialists focused on AI governance, data, and analytics. This strategic hire reinforces Meltwater’s position as a leader in AI-driven media intelligence and social listening.

Read the full article here: PRWeek, Antony Cousins joins Meltwater as VP of Product

Driving Innovation in the AI-Powered Media Landscape

The addition of Antony Cousins – formerly of Factmata and Cision – underscores Meltwater's commitment to building a robust AI ecosystem. This leadership move directly supports the evolution of key solutions within the Meltwater suite including:

Mira AI and Conversational Intelligence: Under Cousins’ leadership, Meltwater is expanding Mira , an AI teammate that uses conversational language designed to help brands surface real-time insights from complex data sets.

Under Cousins’ leadership, Meltwater is expanding , an AI teammate that uses conversational language designed to help brands surface real-time insights from complex data sets. Brand Visibility in Large Language Models: Meltwater continues to innovate how companies monitor their reputation and brand visibility across traditional media, social platforms, and emerging Large Language Model (LLM) environments.

Meltwater is a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, helping over 27,000 brands worldwide understand and shape their stories across media, social, and LLM environments.Learn more about Meltwater.