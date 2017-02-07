SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., February 7, 2017 – Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence solutions, today announced it has closed a $60M debt funding round with Silicon Valley Bank, and Vector Capital, aided by financial advisory firm Code Advisors, as part of an effort to ramp up strategic acquisitions.

The announcement comes as Meltwater is seeing significant organic growth across all markets. Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jorn Lyseggen recognizes the opportunity for a number of acquisitions in various markets moving forward that will fuel both organic and inorganic growth.

“We see acquisitions as an integral part of our growth strategy,” Lyseggen said. “We believe in the next 24 months we will see high M&A activity in our space, and we raised this capital to give us the firepower to take an active role in these processes.”

Since 2009, Meltwater has acquired 9 companies, including the recently announced Encore HQ, a 500 Startups Alumn known for their social media alerts powered by data science. “We are primarily looking for proven technology in data science, machine learning and natural language processing,” Lyseggen said. “We will also look at companies with a dominant position in a particular market or vertical.”

“Closing this credit facility with Tier 1 lending institutions such as Silicon Valley Bank and Vector Capital is a great vote of confidence in Meltwater,” said Martin Hernandez, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Meltwater. “As we look to further expand our already significant global footprint, we believe we’ve found great partners to work with that can help us fund organic growth as well as continue our acquisition strategy.”

“We are delighted to partner with Meltwater in support of their continued growth and success,” said Alex Slusky, Vector’s Founder and Chief Investment Officer (CIO). “We enthusiastically support their vision to create and define the market for Outside Insight – where business signals from vast arrays of external data on the Internet can be captured and transformed into actionable and valuable insights for executives and operating teams.”

Notes to Editor

About Meltwater

With 20 years of experience in the field of online media monitoring, Meltwater is a global leader in media intelligence and social analytics solutions, helping to bridge the gap between Public Relations, Communications and Marketing departments with an all-in-one solution powered by AI-driven insights. Over 30,000 of the world’s most respected brands rely on Meltwater to help inform their marketing and communications strategies and executive decision making. With over 55 offices across six continents, Meltwater is a truly global partner with local customer success teams. Meltwater also supports the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a nonprofit organization devoted to nurturing future generations of entrepreneurs. For more information, follow Meltwater on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, or visit www.meltwater.com.

About Silicon Valley Bank

For more than 30 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses through private equity and credit investments. Vector identifies and pursues these investments in both the private and public markets. Vector actively partners with management teams to devise and execute new financial and business strategies that materially improve the competitive standing of these businesses and enhance their value for employees, customers, and shareholders. Among Vector’s notable investments are 20-20 Technologies, Aladdin Knowledge Systems, Allegro Development, Cambium Networks, Certara, ChyronHego, CollabNet, Corel, Emarsys, IPVALUE Management, LANDesk Software, Niku, Gerber Technology, OpenSolutions, RAE Systems, Register.com, Saba Software, SafeNet, Sizmek, Technicolor, Teletrac, Tidel, Triton Digital, VFO, and WatchGuard Technologies. For more information, visit www.vectorcapital.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Natasha Nissar

Office of the CEO, Meltwater

E: natasha.nissar@meltwater.com