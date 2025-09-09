Meltwater publishes first Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Report

Today, Meltwater unveiled its first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Impact Report, a meaningful milestone in the company’s journey to grow, innovate and build a business that has a positive impact on people, communities, and the planet.

This report reflects the measurable progress Meltwater made in 2024 across three core areas: environmental impact, social responsibility, and corporate governance.



Highlights from the report include:

Responsible Innovation & Ethical AI : Achieving ISO 27001, 27701, and 42001 certifications, reinforcing Meltwater’s commitment to data privacy and the ethical use of AI.

: Achieving ISO 27001, 27701, and 42001 certifications, reinforcing Meltwater’s commitment to data privacy and the ethical use of AI. Environmental Accountability : Calculating the company’s global carbon footprint for the first time, with 17,316 tCO2e measured.

: Calculating the company’s global carbon footprint for the first time, with 17,316 tCO2e measured. Global Gender Parity : Achieving gender parity across the workforce, including 44% female representation at the manager level – outpacing industry and technology software benchmarks.

: Achieving gender parity across the workforce, including 44% female representation at the manager level – outpacing industry and technology software benchmarks. Employee Empowerment : Launching a global Employee Advisory Board and affinity groups to support a culture of belonging, resilience and well-being.

: Launching a global Employee Advisory Board and affinity groups to support a culture of belonging, resilience and well-being. Philanthropy & Social Good: Supporting 2,267 nonprofits and 1,280 academic institutions through discounted access to the Meltwater platform, and expanding the company’s support of MEST, which has trained over 2,000 entrepreneurs across Africa to date.

Read the full report here.