Meltwater earns four AMEC Awards for innovation in communications measurement

SAN FRANCISCO, December 18, 2025 – Meltwater, a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, was honored with four awards at the 2025 AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards, recognizing excellence in communication measurement and evaluation. Now in its 23rd year, the AMEC Awards honor outstanding achievements in research, insights, and analytics, recognizing organizations that advance the practice of communications measurement worldwide.

This year’s recognition underscores Meltwater’s leadership in AI innovation, media intelligence, social listening and analytics. In collaboration with Microsoft and Neuro gum and mints, Meltwater secured the following awards:

Best Use of New Technology in Communications Measurement (Silver): For revolutionizing PR and communications measurement with Meltwater Copilot, a next-generation AI assistant built in collaboration with Microsoft to tackle long-standing challenges facing communicators. Copilot is a prompt-based tool that democratizes access to data, reduces reliance on analysts, and empowers communications teams to make smarter, faster decisions.

Most Effective Planning, Research, and Evaluation in Consumer Communications (Silver): Earned for Meltwater and Neuro's demonstration of how intelligent measurement frameworks can optimize consumer communications, combining data, creativity, and research rigor to achieve measurable outcomes.

Most Effective Planning, Research, and Evaluation – North America (Bronze): Recognizing Meltwater and Neuro's innovative fusion of behavioral insight with advanced analytics, showcasing how neuroscience can deepen understanding of engagement and impact.

Most Impactful Client Recommendations Arising from a Measurement Study (Bronze): Awarded for Meltwater and Neuro's collaborative study that transformed data into deep audience understanding with actionable insights and recommendations rooted in human behavior and scientific insight.

“In an industry where change is constant, staying ahead means constantly collaborating and innovating,” said Alexandra Bjertnæs, Chief Strategy Officer at Meltwater. “This recognition highlights our commitment to pushing boundaries with what is possible with AI, making sure that PR and communications professionals have the right tools and insights needed to drive measurable impact.”

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge needed to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.