CNBC: How creators and partners react to TikTok's second ban deadline

In a recent article from CNBC, creators and partner advertisers on TikTok are described as “optimistic – but cautious” ahead of a looming U.S. regulatory deadline that could force a ban or divestment of the app. The piece highlights how many are staying the course while simultaneously preparing alternative platforms and strategies.

Read the full article here: CNBC, TikTok creators, partners remain optimistic ahead of app’s second ban deadline

This moment underscores a major shift for modern brands and creators: maintaining visibility and engagement in a landscape where platform access can change overnight. As regulatory risks pile up, relying solely on traditional campaign tactics is no longer enough.

Here’s how Meltwater helps brands turn this uncertainty into opportunity:

Meltwater's media intelligence solutions monitor both earned and paid media mentions, helping you track how platforms like TikTok are being perceived, discussed, and regulated in real time.

With influencer and creator-analytics tools, brands can map how changes in a platform’s accessibility or popularity are impacting creator ecosystems and shifting engagement levels.

Global social listening and brand-visibility dashboards, you gain geo-specific insights — so you can understand how regional regulation (for example, in the U.S.) affects your strategy and optimize accordingly.

As brands manage creator partnerships, shifting ad budgets, and evolving platform risks, Meltwater stands ready as a leader in media intelligence and AI-driven insights for global visibility and strategic agility.

