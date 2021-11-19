Asiakastarinat
Blogi
SupportKirjaudu
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Pyydä demo
Pyydä demo

Webinaarit

Meltwater Social Summit | Nordics

Featured speakers at the Nordic Meltwater Social Summit 2020

Meltwater Social Summit järjestettiin tänä vuonna etätapahtumana, ja se keräsikin ennätysyleisön. Yli 4500 markkinoijaa ja viestijää ilmoittautui Social Summittiin.

Täytä yhteystietosi lomakkeelle ja saat linkin Meltwater Social Summit -tallenteeseen sähköpostiisi.

Meltwater Social Summit puhujat:

Claude Springer, Meltwater - How PR and Marketing are closer together than ever

Linda Nordgren, Oatly - Value-driven Communication

Sandra Bækby-Hansen, Hempel - Strategic social media in a global b2b organisation

Natalia Salmela, Satokausikalenteri - How to build the best social media presence with zero budget

Celine Gran, Pressure & Jakob Ohlsson, Reform Act - What can brands learn from political campaigns?

Karin Eriksson, Ving - 5 stages of social media

Roija Rafii, Telia - New demands for effective PR in a more complex environment

Lauri Kutila, Verkkokauppa.com - Brand development through earned media

Veronika Nihlén, Volvo Trucks - A revised future. Are megatrends and the internal journey we’ve made enough?

Avaa sisältö täyttämällä yhteystietosi

Loading...