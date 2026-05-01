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Why Meltwater

Media monitoring to AI visibility, unified

Meltwater gives PR, communications, and marketing teams one connected platform to see what’s happening, understand what it means, and act with confidence.

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Top rated by PR, Communications and Marketing teams on G2

3000+ reviews
G2 badge spring 2026 small business leader
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Unified Intelligence

One platform. Total visibility.

Giving teams the data depth, analytics, and automation they need to move faster, work smarter, and lead with impact.

Media Intelligence

Track global coverage in real time and turn headlines into actionable insight.

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Social Listening

Capture every conversation and spot shifts in sentiment before they impact your brand.

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AI Visibility Tracking

Understand how AI platforms portray your organization and influence discovery.

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Media Relations

Find the right journalists, personalize outreach at scale, and prove the impact of your PR.

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Influencer Marketing

Identify the creators who matter and build partnerships that amplify results.

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All powered by one unified data engine.

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Eliminate tool-switching and redundant costs

One platform that replaces them all. No overlap, no wasted spend.

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Every channel, unified in a single view

Connect earned, social, and AI-driven discovery in one dashboard.

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Align every team on shared intelligence

Break down silos with one shared source of truth across PR, Comms, Marketing, and Insights.

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Seamless workflows from monitoring to reporting

From tracking coverage to polished reports, without the manual work.

The broadest, deepest global coverage

Eliminate blind spots. No missed mentions. Just comprehensive visibility. Know what’s being said — anywhere in the world — in real time.

  • Millions of global media sources across print, online, broadcast, podcasts, and newsletters
  • Expansive social data coverage across major networks
  • AI-generated content and visibility tracking

Turn data into strategic impact

Monitoring is table stakes. Meltwater helps you prove and improve performance.

  • Custom dashboards & executive-ready reports
  • Share of voice & competitive benchmarking
  • Sentiment & trend analysis
  • Influencer impact measurement
  • Cross-channel reporting (earned + social + AI visibility)

Built for the AI era

From automated summaries to AI visibility tracking, Meltwater uses AI to reduce noise and accelerate insight.

  • AI-generated summaries of coverage
  • Auto-tagging by topic
  • Intelligent alerts
  • Emerging trend detection
  • AI search visibility tracking (brand presence in generative answers)

Work smarter. Move faster.

Automate repetitive tasks and free teams to focus on strategy.

  • Automated reporting distribution
  • Real-time alerts
  • Shared dashboards across teams
  • Influencer & journalist targeting built into workflow
  • Collaboration tools within platform

Uncover high-value insight for your business

Monitoring millions of sources worldwide — transforming noise into actionable intelligence for enterprise teams.

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Trusted when the stakes are high.

With Meltwater’s integrated PR and influencer marketing dashboard, we’ve built a single source of truth that proves real-time KPIs and ROI — helping our teams spend 33% less time on reporting across 40+ global teams while driving 22% growth in influencer marketing value.
Nataliya TkachenkoGlobal Associate Director, Communications, PR & Influencer Marketing
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It’s critical for us to make decisions based on ROI and KPIs around everything we do. With Meltwater, we’re able to track and contextualize that performance — helping drive eight-figure advertising value in just over five months.
Matt NordbyManaging Director of Communications, NASCAR
We had a theory that the gaming audience was a huge opportunity for us, but we wanted to validate it with real data. Meltwater insights helped confirm the strategy and backed our partnership decision — which ultimately contributed to 406% year-over-year sales growth.
Jennifer ChangVP of Innovation and Product Strategy, Neuro
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Meltwater helps us analyze consumer conversations in a structured way and turn that data into real business insight — driving 272% year-over-year growth in engagement across our social channels.
Danny GardnerSocial Intelligence Lead, Haleon
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Photo of Gareth Crew, Canon
We use Meltwater to change the conversation with our senior leadership. We can show impressions, reach, view-through rates, and exactly which audiences we’re reaching — helping drive 37% stronger campaign performance than our standard branded content.
Gareth CrewSocial and Digital Communications Lead EMEA, Canon
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WHY MEDIA INTELLIGENCE

Built for teams that need more than keyword tracking

Media Intelligence replaces fragmented monitoring tools with a unified, enterprise-grade intelligence platform.

Typical Point Solution

Multiple disconnected tools
Single-channel focus
Manual tagging
Separate vendor
Basic dashboards

Meltwater Media Intelligence

Unified platform
Global media + social + AI tracking
AI summaries & automation
Built-in influencer targeting
Enterprise-grade analytics

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Why teams choose Meltwater

Discover how teams get more value from Meltwater.  From trusted partners and a thriving community, explore the resources that help organizations turn insights into impact.

Ready to see the full picture?

See how one platform can power every decision across PR, communications, and marketing.

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