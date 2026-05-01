Why Meltwater
Media monitoring to AI visibility, unified
Meltwater gives PR, communications, and marketing teams one connected platform to see what’s happening, understand what it means, and act with confidence.
Top rated by PR, Communications and Marketing teams on G2
Unified Intelligence
One platform. Total visibility.
Giving teams the data depth, analytics, and automation they need to move faster, work smarter, and lead with impact.
Media Intelligence
Track global coverage in real time and turn headlines into actionable insight.
Social Listening
Capture every conversation and spot shifts in sentiment before they impact your brand.
AI Visibility Tracking
Understand how AI platforms portray your organization and influence discovery.
Media Relations
Find the right journalists, personalize outreach at scale, and prove the impact of your PR.
Influencer Marketing
Identify the creators who matter and build partnerships that amplify results.
All powered by one unified data engine.
Eliminate tool-switching and redundant costs
One platform that replaces them all. No overlap, no wasted spend.
Every channel, unified in a single view
Connect earned, social, and AI-driven discovery in one dashboard.
Align every team on shared intelligence
Break down silos with one shared source of truth across PR, Comms, Marketing, and Insights.
Seamless workflows from monitoring to reporting
From tracking coverage to polished reports, without the manual work.
The broadest, deepest global coverage
Eliminate blind spots. No missed mentions. Just comprehensive visibility. Know what’s being said — anywhere in the world — in real time.
- Millions of global media sources across print, online, broadcast, podcasts, and newsletters
- Expansive social data coverage across major networks
- AI-generated content and visibility tracking
Turn data into strategic impact
Monitoring is table stakes. Meltwater helps you prove and improve performance.
- Custom dashboards & executive-ready reports
- Share of voice & competitive benchmarking
- Sentiment & trend analysis
- Influencer impact measurement
- Cross-channel reporting (earned + social + AI visibility)
Built for the AI era
From automated summaries to AI visibility tracking, Meltwater uses AI to reduce noise and accelerate insight.
- AI-generated summaries of coverage
- Auto-tagging by topic
- Intelligent alerts
- Emerging trend detection
- AI search visibility tracking (brand presence in generative answers)
Work smarter. Move faster.
Automate repetitive tasks and free teams to focus on strategy.
- Automated reporting distribution
- Real-time alerts
- Shared dashboards across teams
- Influencer & journalist targeting built into workflow
- Collaboration tools within platform
Uncover high-value insight for your business
Monitoring millions of sources worldwide — transforming noise into actionable intelligence for enterprise teams.
Trusted when the stakes are high.
WHY MEDIA INTELLIGENCE
Built for teams that need more than keyword tracking
Media Intelligence replaces fragmented monitoring tools with a unified, enterprise-grade intelligence platform.
Typical Point Solution
Meltwater Media Intelligence
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Why teams choose Meltwater
Discover how teams get more value from Meltwater. From trusted partners and a thriving community, explore the resources that help organizations turn insights into impact.
Ready to see the full picture?
See how one platform can power every decision across PR, communications, and marketing.