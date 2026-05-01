Global Data Coverage
The most complete global data foundation in the industry
Meltwater brings together global media, social, and AI data in one trusted foundation, so every alert, insight, and AI-powered output starts with a fuller picture.
Complete global data coverage
Stories break globally. Conversations shift instantly. AI reshapes how brands are seen in seconds. If your data foundation doesn’t capture the full picture, strategy gets built on lagging signals and incomplete truth.
1.5+ Billion
Documents Ingested Daily
6+ Million
Unique Sources, including APAC social
15 Billion
AI outputs every day
91 Million
Profiles, Influencers & Journalists
1M Alerts
Delivered Daily
3 Billion
Engagement Activities
Trusted by the world’s leading brands
From global enterprises to growing PR, communications & marketing teams.
Why our data is different
Where data becomes intelligence
Most platforms collect data. Meltwater structures, enriches, and connects that data so it becomes intelligence you can act on.
Understand meaning, not just keywords
Semantic matching surfaces content based on meaning and intent, helping teams find stronger signals and improve relevancy across AI-powered workflows.
Turn video into measurable signals
Speech-to-text converts spoken audio from channels like Instagram and TikTok into searchable, structured data, so video is no longer a blind spot.
Go deeper on sentiment
Five-level sentiment scoring and entity-level analysis reduce neutral bias and reveal how audiences feel about your brand, competitors, and campaigns.
See the full global picture
Coverage spans more than 240 languages, helping teams monitor conversations across regions, markets, and languages with greater confidence.
Capture hard-to-reach sources
Expanded YouTube monitoring, Substack as a dedicated source, and social coverage of China through Midu help close common visibility gaps.
Built for AI-powered workflows
Structured, enriched data improves the quality of alerts, analysis, and AI-generated outputs across the platform.
One connected view across every signal that matters
Meltwater unifies global media, social, AI search, reviews, and first-party data into one intelligence layer for a real-time view of your brand and market.
Why it matters
Every decision starts with trusted data
PR, Communications, and Marketing leaders need confidence that nothing important is being missed across regions, formats, languages, and platforms. Meltwater’s trusted data foundation turns complete coverage into dashboards, alerts, reports, and measurement you can act on and share with confidence.
Complete visibility
Media, social, broadcast, AI-generated content, video transcripts, and digital sources unified in one platform.
One trusted view
No stitching tools together. No conflicting metrics. One version of the truth across teams.
Intelligence you can defend
Every insight links back to verified source content and transparent methodology, so reporting stands up to executive scrutiny.
Wherever you are
Meltwater ensures the signals shaping brand perception are visible wherever decisions are made.
Built on data leaders can trust
API story
Intelligence wherever your business runs
Bring global media, social, and AI intelligence into the systems where decisions get made. Whether in Salesforce, Tableau, internal dashboards, or data warehouses, Meltwater puts brand-shaping signals alongside the metrics leaders already use.
Confident decisions start with complete intelligence
Turn complete, trusted coverage into clearer decisions and more confident action.
FAQ: Meltwater Media Monitoring & Data Coverage
Meltwater monitors a comprehensive range of global media channels to give you a complete view of your brand and industry. This includes over 400,000 traditional media sources such as newspapers and magazines across print and digital, more than 200 million online publications including blogs, review sites and forums, thousands of television and radio stations worldwide, over 20,000 podcasts, all major AI platforms and millions of social media sources. This broad coverage ensures you can track conversations, reputation, and trends across all major media types in one platform.
Meltwater includes coverage from leading premium and paywalled publications, ensuring access to high-value editorial content. This includes outlets such as Dow Jones, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Barron’s, Associated Press, Moody’s, Tribune Publishing, Toronto Star, and The Globe and Mail. Through licensing agreements and partnerships, Meltwater provides access to content that is often unavailable through standard monitoring tools.
Meltwater monitors millions of social media sources across both global and regional platforms to support comprehensive social listening. Coverage includes global platforms such as X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Reddit, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitch, Discord, Threads, and Bluesky, as well as key regional platforms across APAC including WeChat, Weibo, RED (Xiaohongshu), Douyin, Toutiao, QQ, Bilibili, Youku, Naver, Kakao Talk, and LINE. This extensive coverage enables brands to monitor conversations across regions, languages, and audiences.
Yes, Meltwater provides extensive coverage of local media outlets worldwide. The platform monitors over 400,000 traditional media sources, including local newspapers and magazines, and covers all 210 U.S. Designated Market Areas (DMAs). It also includes regional online publications and local broadcast stations. Users can filter and analyze coverage by location, including city, state, country, DMA, or zip code, making it easy to track and engage with relevant local journalists and outlets.
Yes, Meltwater captures print-only articles as part of its traditional media monitoring. The platform monitors thousands of print publications globally and includes content from paywalled and print-exclusive sources through licensing agreements. This content is digitized, archived, and integrated with online, social, broadcast, and podcast data, ensuring a complete and unified view of media coverage.
Meltwater's podcast monitoring capabilities include: Tracking over 3,000 new podcasts daily from more than 25,000 channels across multiple languages. Monitoring brand mentions and uncovering industry trends within podcast content. Providing detailed results including podcast title, publication date, description, source, and a link to the audio file and transcript. Enhancing media coverage by integrating podcast mentions with other channels like news and social media for a holistic view. Delivering searchable and comprehensive podcast monitoring as part of Meltwater's broader media intelligence platform. This enables users to gain market intelligence and insights from the growing podcast medium effectively.
Meltwater covers a comprehensive array of media sources including top-tier or "tier one" publications, often thought of as the most influential national and international news outlets. While specific publication names are not explicitly listed in the search results, Meltwater's platform monitors over 300,000 editorial sources globally, including major newspapers, broadcast stations, and online news platforms. The platform uses advanced search and filtering capabilities allowing users to target keywords within these sources, ensuring coverage from leading tier one media is captured and analyzed. Meltwater’s extensive partnerships and data aggregations, plus real-time monitoring, assure coverage of major tier one outlets combined with local and niche media.
Meltwater provides comprehensive TV and radio monitoring capabilities as part of its broadcast archiving services. The platform covers all 210 U.S. DMAs and monitors thousands of television and radio stations worldwide. Coverage includes monitoring thousands of broadcast stations and processing approximately 55,000 hours of content daily. Real-time monitoring with content imported into the platform shortly after airing. This enables comprehensive tracking, analysis, and reporting of mentions across TV and radio to complement Meltwater’s broader media intelligence offerings.
Meltwater monitors the following ratings and review sites: Google reviews, TripAdvisor, Yelp, Trustpilot, Dianping, Glassdoor, Indeed, App store, Google Play, Amazon, Tmall, Taobao, JD.com, Other e-commerce sites.
Meltwater monitors the following LLM and AI search channels: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI mode, Deepseek, Llama, Claude, Gemini, Grok