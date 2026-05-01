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Global Data Coverage

The most complete global data foundation in the industry

Meltwater brings together global media, social, and AI data in one trusted foundation, so every alert, insight, and AI-powered output starts with a fuller picture.

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Complete global data coverage

Stories break globally. Conversations shift instantly. AI reshapes how brands are seen in seconds. If your data foundation doesn’t capture the full picture, strategy gets built on lagging signals and incomplete truth.

1.5+ Billion

Documents Ingested Daily

6+ Million

Unique Sources, including APAC social

15 Billion

AI outputs every day

91 Million

Profiles, Influencers & Journalists

1M Alerts

Delivered Daily

3 Billion

Engagement Activities

Trusted by the world’s leading brands

From global enterprises to growing PR, communications & marketing teams.

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Why our data is different

Where data becomes intelligence

Most platforms collect data. Meltwater structures, enriches, and connects that data so it becomes intelligence you can act on.

Understand meaning, not just keywords

Understand meaning, not just keywords

Semantic matching surfaces content based on meaning and intent, helping teams find stronger signals and improve relevancy across AI-powered workflows.

Turn video into measurable signals

Turn video into measurable signals

Speech-to-text converts spoken audio from channels like Instagram and TikTok into searchable, structured data, so video is no longer a blind spot.

Go deeper on sentiment

Go deeper on sentiment

Five-level sentiment scoring and entity-level analysis reduce neutral bias and reveal how audiences feel about your brand, competitors, and campaigns.

See the full global picture

See the full global picture

Coverage spans more than 240 languages, helping teams monitor conversations across regions, markets, and languages with greater confidence.

Capture hard-to-reach sources

Capture hard-to-reach sources

Expanded YouTube monitoring, Substack as a dedicated source, and social coverage of China through Midu help close common visibility gaps.

Built for AI-powered workflows

Built for AI-powered workflows

Structured, enriched data improves the quality of alerts, analysis, and AI-generated outputs across the platform.

One connected view across every signal that matters

Meltwater unifies global media, social, AI search, reviews, and first-party data into one intelligence layer for a real-time view of your brand and market.

One connected view across every signal that matters

Why it matters

Every decision starts with trusted data

PR, Communications, and Marketing leaders need confidence that nothing important is being missed across regions, formats, languages, and platforms. Meltwater’s trusted data foundation turns complete coverage into dashboards, alerts, reports, and measurement you can act on and share with confidence.

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Complete visibility

Media, social, broadcast, AI-generated content, video transcripts, and digital sources unified in one platform.

One trusted view

No stitching tools together. No conflicting metrics. One version of the truth across teams.

Intelligence you can defend

Every insight links back to verified source content and transparent methodology, so reporting stands up to executive scrutiny.

Wherever you are

Meltwater ensures the signals shaping brand perception are visible wherever decisions are made.

Built on data leaders can trust

Evan Escobedo of Western Union
"Meltwater is a full package. Being able to have the platform and the professional services organization that you can trust is why I enjoy working with them so much"
Evan EscobedoSocial Listening, Analytics & Insight Global Lead at Western Union
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Lauren Hackett of The Economist
"One of the biggest challenges we had was putting that all together into a comprehensive, insightful presentation that would allow us to really have a clear picture of where we are across the board, also a deeper dive into the insights from there. Previously we had numbers, but we didn't know what was behind the numbers."
Lauren HackettSenior Vice President Global Communications at The Economist
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Amit Naik of Shiseido
“Having that one platform enables us to evaluate our customer perceptions as well as our marketing impact across multiple markets in a consistent manner.”
Amit NaikSVP, Global Head of Analytics at Shiseido
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API story

Intelligence wherever your business runs

Bring global media, social, and AI intelligence into the systems where decisions get made. Whether in Salesforce, Tableau, internal dashboards, or data warehouses, Meltwater puts brand-shaping signals alongside the metrics leaders already use.

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Confident decisions start with complete intelligence

Turn complete, trusted coverage into clearer decisions and more confident action.

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FAQ: Meltwater Media Monitoring & Data Coverage

Meltwater monitors a comprehensive range of global media channels to give you a complete view of your brand and industry. This includes over 400,000 traditional media sources such as newspapers and magazines across print and digital, more than 200 million online publications including blogs, review sites and forums, thousands of television and radio stations worldwide, over 20,000 podcasts, all major AI platforms and millions of social media sources. This broad coverage ensures you can track conversations, reputation, and trends across all major media types in one platform.

Meltwater includes coverage from leading premium and paywalled publications, ensuring access to high-value editorial content. This includes outlets such as Dow Jones, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Barron’s, Associated Press, Moody’s, Tribune Publishing, Toronto Star, and The Globe and Mail. Through licensing agreements and partnerships, Meltwater provides access to content that is often unavailable through standard monitoring tools.

Meltwater monitors millions of social media sources across both global and regional platforms to support comprehensive social listening. Coverage includes global platforms such as X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Reddit, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitch, Discord, Threads, and Bluesky, as well as key regional platforms across APAC including WeChat, Weibo, RED (Xiaohongshu), Douyin, Toutiao, QQ, Bilibili, Youku, Naver, Kakao Talk, and LINE. This extensive coverage enables brands to monitor conversations across regions, languages, and audiences.

Yes, Meltwater provides extensive coverage of local media outlets worldwide. The platform monitors over 400,000 traditional media sources, including local newspapers and magazines, and covers all 210 U.S. Designated Market Areas (DMAs). It also includes regional online publications and local broadcast stations. Users can filter and analyze coverage by location, including city, state, country, DMA, or zip code, making it easy to track and engage with relevant local journalists and outlets.

Yes, Meltwater captures print-only articles as part of its traditional media monitoring. The platform monitors thousands of print publications globally and includes content from paywalled and print-exclusive sources through licensing agreements. This content is digitized, archived, and integrated with online, social, broadcast, and podcast data, ensuring a complete and unified view of media coverage.

Meltwater's podcast monitoring capabilities include: Tracking over 3,000 new podcasts daily from more than 25,000 channels across multiple languages. Monitoring brand mentions and uncovering industry trends within podcast content. Providing detailed results including podcast title, publication date, description, source, and a link to the audio file and transcript. Enhancing media coverage by integrating podcast mentions with other channels like news and social media for a holistic view. Delivering searchable and comprehensive podcast monitoring as part of Meltwater's broader media intelligence platform. This enables users to gain market intelligence and insights from the growing podcast medium effectively.

Meltwater covers a comprehensive array of media sources including top-tier or "tier one" publications, often thought of as the most influential national and international news outlets. While specific publication names are not explicitly listed in the search results, Meltwater's platform monitors over 300,000 editorial sources globally, including major newspapers, broadcast stations, and online news platforms. The platform uses advanced search and filtering capabilities allowing users to target keywords within these sources, ensuring coverage from leading tier one media is captured and analyzed. Meltwater’s extensive partnerships and data aggregations, plus real-time monitoring, assure coverage of major tier one outlets combined with local and niche media.

Meltwater provides comprehensive TV and radio monitoring capabilities as part of its broadcast archiving services. The platform covers all 210 U.S. DMAs and monitors thousands of television and radio stations worldwide. Coverage includes monitoring thousands of broadcast stations and processing approximately 55,000 hours of content daily. Real-time monitoring with content imported into the platform shortly after airing. This enables comprehensive tracking, analysis, and reporting of mentions across TV and radio to complement Meltwater’s broader media intelligence offerings.

Meltwater monitors the following ratings and review sites: Google reviews, TripAdvisor, Yelp, Trustpilot, Dianping, Glassdoor, Indeed, App store, Google Play, Amazon, Tmall, Taobao, JD.com, Other e-commerce sites.

Meltwater monitors the following LLM and AI search channels: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI mode, Deepseek, Llama, Claude, Gemini, Grok