What is competitive benchmarking, and why do you need it? Lisa Sun talks about her suggested approach, including redefining who you see as a competitor. Gain insight into the importance of having a 360-degree view of your industry, market share, and the available white space for your company to innovate and stay ahead.
Who is the real hero in the brand-customer relationship? Nithya Ramachandran makes the case for viewing your customer base as the hero as an essential component of the strategy to hold consumer attention; over your competitors. Find the white space where you can shine. Superhero references are promised!
Move beyond strategy and dive into the tactical ways to implement your competitive benchmarking strategy. Learn where the best CI comes from and how to assemble a CI task force. Darrell Alfonso walks through applying competitive intelligence through every stage of the funnel.
What does it take to approach each situation with a competitive mindset? WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes walks through how she maintained a competitive advantage throughout her illustrious career as a professional athlete, Olympian, and coach.
Gain insight into using Meltwater software for competitive benchmarking tactics. Learn which competitive intelligence data points to look for, how to leverage them, and share key takeaways with your stakeholders.