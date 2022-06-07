Save Time Building Media Lists

Use our media contact database to find journalists, bloggers, etc., who will help you get your story told.

Discover Relevant Journalists

Find journalists based on their recent articles, beats, outlets, and geography. You can also use our keyword search feature to generate a list of journalists who are actively writing about a topic.

Conduct Media Outreach

Craft email pitches and correspond directly with journalists to establish and maintain relationships — beyond just emailing them when you have news to share.

Manage Journalist Relationships

Maintain a log of all of your team’s interactions with the media with our CRM-style relationship management functionality.