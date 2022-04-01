Sustainability at Meltwater

At Meltwater, our culture is our north star, and our company values are the foundation of everything that we do. They are four Norwegian words that translate (loosely!) as follows:

Moro = Fun

Enere = #1

Respekt = Respect

& taken together, MER = More, or perhaps better put, our commitment to continuous improvement.

These aren’t just words on our website. Our ambition is to live and breathe these values, so that they are evident to everyone we interact with— our employees, partners, customers, and shareholders. The world is far from a perfect place, but we believe that by showcasing these values in all that we do, we can do our part to improve it.

As a global company with more than 2,200 employees and 27,000 clients, we have a responsibility to conduct business in a way that has a positive impact on people, the planet and society as a whole. This is part of our commitment to continuous improvement — to consistently re-examine our policies and programs and ensure that we are making strides to create a more sustainable and equitable world.