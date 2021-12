Join our on-demand webinar and hear Anna Albinsson, CMO of Bisnode, share best practice around data-driven marketing. During the session, Anna will provide insights into how predictive analytics can help you predict your customers' buying behavior.

You will get Insights on:

How to drive your organization to be more data-driven

How to anticipate your customers' buying behavior

How to drive and identify the right data

About Anna Albinsson

Anna Albinsson – Chief Marketing Officer at Bisnode since June 2018, previously experiences as Sales Director.